Things to do: Guns N’ Roses, Ballet Beyond Borders, Bynum music fest

A quick guide to some upcoming arts events around Missoula.

Guns N’ Roses at UM

(Friday, Aug. 13)

On Friday night, residents will learn which sound travels a farther distance across the valley: Eddie Vedder's baritone crooning on "Jeremy" or Axl Rose's high-pitched wailing on "Paradise City."

Rose, Slash, Duff, Dizzy and the rest of Guns N' Roses, in case you didn't hear, are playing Washington-Grizzly Stadium. They're only the fifth act ever to play a concert at the venue, following Smokey Robinson, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Pearl Jam.

Their opener is Mammoth WVH, the solo project of Wolfgang Van Halen, son of Eddie, and a shredder in his own right.

Tickets are still available. Head to griztix.com, they run anywhere from $59.50 in the North End Zone to $225 plus fees for the very front in the field.

Ballet Beyond Borders

(Through Saturday, Aug. 14)