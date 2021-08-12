Things to do: Guns N’ Roses, Ballet Beyond Borders, Bynum music fest

A quick guide to some upcoming arts events around Missoula.
Guns N’ Roses at UM
(Friday, Aug. 13)
On Friday night, residents will learn which sound travels a farther distance across the valley: Eddie Vedder's baritone crooning on "Jeremy" or Axl Rose's high-pitched wailing on "Paradise City."
Rose, Slash, Duff, Dizzy and the rest of Guns N' Roses, in case you didn't hear, are playing Washington-Grizzly Stadium. They're only the fifth act ever to play a concert at the venue, following Smokey Robinson, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Pearl Jam.
Their opener is Mammoth WVH, the solo project of Wolfgang Van Halen, son of Eddie, and a shredder in his own right.
Tickets are still available. Head to griztix.com, they run anywhere from $59.50 in the North End Zone to $225 plus fees for the very front in the field.
Ballet Beyond Borders
(Through Saturday, Aug. 14)
The celebration of dance and the connections it fosters continues this weekend, with visiting guests from around the world, a dance competition and the gala finale on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Dennison Theatre at the University of Montana. There, you can see the winners and guests perform in a wide range of dance styles. That’s a ticketed event, but the rest of the offerings are free. For more information, see this week’s preview or go to rmbt.org/bbb.
Flathead Watershed art
(Opens Friday, Aug. 13)
Each year, the University of Montana's Flathead Biological Station welcomes visiting artists, who get to draw on their knowledge to produce pieces informed by watershed itself.
The collaboration through Open AIR, an artist-residency program, will be shared at exhibition in the Bigfork Art and Cultural Center, titled "Scene + Unseen: An interwoven tale of art and science from the Flathead Watershed."
It includes previous and current residents who've been based at the station, and pieces from plein air workshops, historical illustrations from the station and more, in a variety of mediums.
The opening reception is Friday from 5:30-7 p.m. The work will stay on view through Sept. 25. Go to openairmt.org for more information.
‘Bynum If You Got ‘Em’
(Saturday, Aug. 14)
Try a different style of music festival with "Bynum if You Got 'Em," which offers not just a lineup of talented Montana artists but a view of the Rocky Mountain Front.
The shindig, formerly known as SubRosa Fest, was started in 2019 by musicians Dawn Anderson and Izaak Opatz. Since they both love throwing a concert and share an affinity for the Front, they approached the owners of J.D.'s Wildlife Sanctuary, a historic building-turned-bar in Bynum, north of Choteau.
It was called off last year due to COVID, but this year is back on and open to all — hopefully vaccinated — attendees.
The lineup has a number of Missoula acts — Union Club staple Cash for Junkers, harmony-laden folk trio Junior, and "dirtwave" songwriter Opatz of the Best Westerns. You'll also hear solo work from Clark Grant of Modality; Chris Acker, a folk artist out of New Orleans; and Christy Hays, a Butte-Austin artist performing with Ben Pickett.
They'll perform on stage outside behind the bar, where there's not just a view but free camping on site with the suggested $20 donation. Food and drinks are available for purchase and folks can bring their own chairs, snacks, beverages, etc.
The music starts at 4 p.m. and goes until it's done.
Fitz and the Tantrums
(Tuesday, Aug. 17)
Drum Coffee impresario John Wicks is bringing his other gig to Missoula, as L.A. soul/pop band Fitz and the Tantrums play their first gig at KettleHouse Amphitheater. Their opener is Devon Gilfillian, a Nashville singer-songwriter whose quarantine project included a full-album cover of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.”
Tickets run $32-$45. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Go to logjampresents.com to buy a ticket or get info on shuttle passes or parking.
String Orchestra of the Rockies
(Thursday, Aug. 19)
The professional chamber ensemble is starting its 2021-22 season with a free, outdoor concert at Bonner Park as a thank you to supporters for backing the group during the pandemic. This hourlong show will feature selections from the concerts ahead. It runs from 7-8 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Hudson James and Leia Sky
(Thursday, Aug. 19)
The “Music in the Sound Garden” series continues, in which local performers get the listening-room treatment out back in the Roxy Theater’s outdoor venue space.
The Montana Area Music Association picks the performers for the series. This installment features Hudson James, who may be familiar to local theater fans from University of Montana and Montana Repertory Theatre shows under his given name, Hudson Therriault. Leia Sky, meanwhile, has performed around the area with her mother, the well-known Missoula vocalist Andrea Harsell.
The show runs 8-9:30 p.m. and costs $15.