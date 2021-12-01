Things to do: Holiday shows and theater, live dance at UM

A quick guide to upcoming arts and cultural events around Missoula in the coming week.

Missoula Symphony and Chorale’s ‘Holiday Pops’

(Friday-Sunday, Dec. 3-5)

The Missoula Symphony Orchestra and Chorale’s annual favorite, the Holiday Pops, is coming up.

As in normal times, there are three concerts through the weekend to accommodate the level of ticket buyers. Music director Julia Tai and chorale director Dean Peterson have lead audiences through a program of classics (Vivaldi) along with popular classics (“Winter Wonderland”).

Tickets are available in advance at missoulasymphony.org.

Friday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m.

ZACC Open House

(Friday, Dec. 3)

The community art center's holiday extravaganza takes advantage of the spacious new headquarters, with live music, art in all the galleries, and art activities, running from 5-8 p.m.

Take a free tour from art elves to see all the features the facility has to offer, or pick your own path through the offerings. Local group Cory Fay and the Good Goddamn will be playing in the Show Room from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed by Jesse Hadden of Worst Feelings from 7-8 p.m. Elsewhere, you can bring a T-shirt to have it screen-printed, or paint an ornament. In the galleries, peruse works by Monica Gilles-Brings Yellow, the ZACC Family and Friends show, or bird-themed works in the youth gallery.

Buskathon Cabaret Show

(Saturday, Dec. 4)

An “interactive circus show with live music and dance” will take center stage at the West Side Theater. Expect nine acts that audience members can vote on, courtesy of Lamplighter Entertainment.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show’s at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20, available at buskathon.brownpapertickets.com.

First Night Book Fair at Fact & Fiction

(Saturday, Dec. 4)

The annual First Night Missoula celebration around downtown on New Year’s Eve is back in person this year. To help kick it off, so is the First Night Missoula Book Fair at Fact & Fiction. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m., a portion of each sale will go to the nonprofit NYE shindig. You can also buy two buttons for $15 to get you into the events.

On Dec. 31, you can head to venues such as the Missoula Public Library from 3 p.m. to midnight. According to a news release, the line-up will include the following: music, dance, visual arts, children’s programs, workshops, “hands-on” activities, ice carving, traditional Chinese fireworks, and of course, the First Night Spotlight high school vocal competition.

For more information, head to artsmissoula.org.

‘Dance Up Close’ in person

(Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 2-4)

The annual “Dance Up Close” concert is live, indoors and in person this year.

The program features nine original pieces by junior and senior dance majors in the UM School of Theatre & Dance in a “black box” set-up, according to a UM news release.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 2-4, with a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee. All performances are in the PAR/TV Center. Masks are required indoors.

To purchase tickets in advance, go to griztix.com. Under the School of Theatre & Dance’s new “pick what you pay” model, patrons can choose a price. Buying in advance is recommended.

Play It Forward with Pale People

(Thursday, Dec. 9)

The "Play It Forward" series from KBGA College Radio continues with another installment pairing a local band with a local nonprofit of their choice. This go-round, you can hear the literate yet demented, humorous yet sophisticated tunes of the Missoula band Pale People, and hear about the University of Montana Food Pantry's efforts to assist those in need.

You can show up in person for the show at the ZACC Show Room or check in later during the podcast episode. The doors open at 7 p.m., the shows starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10.

The Rep's 'Hearth: A Yuletide Tale'

(Dec. 9-11, 16-18)

The Montana Repertory Theatre is debuting an original holiday piece that it hopes will become an annual tradition. “Hearth: A Yuletide Tale” is a brand-new work with a story and music by Tyson Gerhardt. He and his band, the Recession Special, will perform, along with a cast in a format that’s part-reading, part-musical, according to a news release. The timely plot involves a busker and fellow vagabonds banding together during winter with an idea that could save them but risks making things more difficult.

It runs Dec. 9-11 at the Montana Theatre in the PAR/TV Center at the University of Montana, and again on Dec. 16-18 at the Show Room in the Zootown Arts Community Center. After each show, there will be talkbacks that Gerhardt and company will use in subsequent performances.

For tickets, go to montanarep.com. This season, the Rep is using a “pick what you pay” model where people can select their own price in order to make theater more accessible to all.

