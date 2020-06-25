Things to do in Missoula: Art shows, livestreams and 'Jaws' at the ballpark

Tours are Saturdays at 1 p.m.

“Hotels and Hooligans,” meanwhile, looks at “how the average Missoulian (whether long-time or just passing through) lived and recreated during the city’s railroad boom. Scandals from the Courthouse to the seedy underbelly of Missoula’s railroad hotel district will also be revealed.”

Those tours are Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m.

Go to missouladowntown.com/tours/unseen-missoula to buy advance tickets and read the COVID-19 rules (masks required).

The tours are presented by the MDA, the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, the city’s Historic Preservation Office, and Historical Research Associates.

Art shows

While the arts community as a whole is still hunkered down, you can go see some new art exhibitions that opened recently.

Clay Studio

Over at the Clay Studio of Missoula, ceramicist Andrew Rivera has a show, “Shaking Heads with Death,” of functional pottery flowing with ideas about death and culture, specifically Mexican culture’s approach to the subject. The work ranges from plates, cups, large vessels to taco holders, sculpture and a tortilla warmer.