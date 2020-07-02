Things to do in Missoula: Art shows, pop-ups and 'Mad Max' at the ballpark

Here are some events, art exhibitions and pop-ups happening in Missoula.
Downtown Missoula Pop-ups
(Tuesday-Thursday)
While Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight aren’t coming back this season because of the pandemic threat, three nights of “pop-ups” with a smaller selection of vendors can help fill the void. Head to Caras Park to hit up some local food trucks sans large crowds.
The schedule:
Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m.
Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Thursdays, 5-8 p.m.
Unseen Missoula tours
(Tuesdays and Saturdays)
Summer tours through Missoula’s history are back for June and July.
“Basements and Back Alleys” will give you a “holistic look at downtown life during Missoula’s transition from a marginal frontier town to a major local economic and cultural center from 1880-1920,” according to the news release from the Missoula Downtown Association.
Tours are Saturdays at 1 p.m.
“Hotels and Hooligans,” meanwhile, looks at “how the average Missoulian (whether long-time or just passing through) lived and recreated during the city’s railroad boom. Scandals from the Courthouse to the seedy underbelly of Missoula’s railroad hotel district will also be revealed.”
Those tours are Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m.
Go to missouladowntown.com/tours/unseen-missoula to buy advance tickets and read the COVID-19 rules (masks required).
The tours are presented by the MDA, the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, the city’s Historic Preservation Office, and Historical Research Associates.
Fourth of July fireworks
(Friday and Saturday, July 3 and 4)
Missoula's major Fourth of July weekend firework displays at Southgate Mall and the Missoula PaddleHeads ballpark are set to proceed despite the cancellation of many other summer events due to COVID-19.
The annual Missoula Fourth of July fireworks at Southgate Mall are scheduled for 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. On Friday, July 3, the Missoula PaddleHeads will host their annual Independence Day fireworks celebration following an outdoor movie at the ballpark, in place of a baseball game that typically precedes the fireworks display.
After the film ends, staff will usher people to assigned seats to watch the display, using empty seats to space out groups. Tickets will be $25 and will include the movie and fireworks display.
Virtual First Friday
(Friday, July 3)
Arts Missoula and MCAT are hosting a Virtual First Friday on July 3, from 5-6 p.m. Participating venues include the the Clay Studio of Missoula, Radius Gallery and Allez!, Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, the Missoula Artist’s Shop, and Gallery 709.
Dana Gallery Online Art Auction
(Through July 10)
Dana Gallery is hosting an online art auction though July 10 to support its artists.
The works range from a piece by Kevin Red Star titled, “Crow Indian Horse Tipi” to a heavily impasto’ed tepee by Kira Fercho. Younger artists like Clay Pape have smaller works paired as a two-for-one, while some older works include prints by late Missoula legends such as Rudy Autio and Jay Rummel.
‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ at Centerfield Cinema
(Thursday, July 9)
The Roxy Theater and the Missoula Paddleheads partnered up on the project to bring movies back to the Garden City each Thursday night.
The capacity is limited and seating is spaced out on the field via designated “squares” outlined on the grass. You can buy a 10-by-10-foot pod for four people or a 20-by-20 pod for eight. There are premium and general admission seats available, too. To purchase, go to https://bit.ly/3fcy6Md.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Masks are suggested but not required. Food and beverages are available for purchase.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!