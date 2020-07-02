Things to do in Missoula: Art shows, pop-ups and 'Mad Max' at the ballpark

Arts Missoula and MCAT are hosting a Virtual First Friday on July 3, from 5-6 p.m. Participating venues include the the Clay Studio of Missoula, Radius Gallery and Allez!, Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, the Missoula Artist’s Shop, and Gallery 709.

Dana Gallery Online Art Auction

(Through July 10)

Dana Gallery is hosting an online art auction though July 10 to support its artists.

The works range from a piece by Kevin Red Star titled, “Crow Indian Horse Tipi” to a heavily impasto’ed tepee by Kira Fercho. Younger artists like Clay Pape have smaller works paired as a two-for-one, while some older works include prints by late Missoula legends such as Rudy Autio and Jay Rummel.

‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ at Centerfield Cinema

(Thursday, July 9)

The Roxy Theater and the Missoula Paddleheads partnered up on the project to bring movies back to the Garden City each Thursday night.