Things to do in Missoula: Artist talk, live music, 'Space Jam' at Centerfield Cinema

Downtown Missoula Pop-ups

(Tuesday-Thursday)

While Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight aren’t coming back this season because of the pandemic threat, three nights of “pop-ups” with a smaller selection of vendors can help fill the void. Head to Caras Park to hit up some local food trucks sans large crowds.

The schedule:

Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m.

Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thursdays, 5-8 p.m.

Missoula City Band concert

(Wednesday, July 22)

The Missoula City Band performs for free at 8 p.m. each Wednesday at the Bonner Park Bandshell. Guests should bring a chair, mask and follow social distancing guidelines. This week's concert will feature guest musician, flutist Maggie Schuberg.

‘Space Jam’ at Centerfield Cinema

(Thursday, July 23)

The Roxy Theater and the Missoula PaddleHeads partnered up on the project to bring movies back to the Garden City each Thursday night.