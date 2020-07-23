Things to do in Missoula: Artist talks, live music, comedy night returns

Here are some events, art exhibitions and pop-ups happening in Missoula.
Open AIR artist talks
(Friday, July 24, and Saturday, July 25)
Open AIR participants Kathleen Herlihy-Paoli, Carrie Richer and Courtney Blazon will discuss their work while in residence at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.
On Saturday, Amanda Bielby and Cassie Sevigny will present on their work while in residence at the Rattlesnake Creek Dam from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
The events are free but registration is required at openairmt.org/summerregistration.
Antiques & Collectibles Auction
(Saturday, July 25)
The Ravalli County Museum is hosting the Second Annual Antiques & Collectibles Auction in its Courtroom Gallery from 1 to 5 p.m. Items can be previewed on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and hand sanitizer stations will be placed in multiple locations. Masks not required, but appreciated. Only 90 people will be allowed into the event. Proceeds benefit the museum and its educational programs.
Unseen Missoula tours
(Tuesdays and Saturdays)
Summer tours through Missoula’s history are back for June and July.
“Basements and Back Alleys” will give you a “holistic look at downtown life during Missoula’s transition from a marginal frontier town to a major local economic and cultural center from 1880-1920,” according to the news release from the Missoula Downtown Association.
Tours are Saturdays at 1 p.m.
“Hotels and Hooligans,” meanwhile, looks at “how the average Missoulian (whether long-time or just passing through) lived and recreated during the city’s railroad boom. Scandals from the Courthouse to the seedy underbelly of Missoula’s railroad hotel district will also be revealed.”
Those tours are Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m.
Go to missouladowntown.com/tours/unseen-missoula to buy advance tickets and read the COVID-19 rules (masks required).
The tours are presented by the MDA, the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, the city’s Historic Preservation Office, and Historical Research Associates.
Downtown Missoula Pop-ups
(Tuesday-Thursday)
While Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight aren’t coming back this season because of the pandemic threat, three nights of “pop-ups” with a smaller selection of vendors can help fill the void. Head to Caras Park to hit up some local food trucks sans large crowds.
The schedule:
Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m.
Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Thursdays, 5-8 p.m.
Missoula City Band plays Bonner Park
(Wednesday, July 29)
The Missoula City Band performs for free at 8 p.m. each Wednesday at the Bonner Park Bandshell. Guests should bring a chair, mask and follow social distancing guidelines. This week's concert will feature guest musicians, Caitlin & Jesse, "Missoula’s cutest couple."
‘Stop Making Sense’ at Centerfield Cinema
(Thursday, July 30)
The Roxy Theater and the Missoula PaddleHeads partnered up on the project to bring movies back to the Garden City each Thursday night.
The capacity is limited and seating is spaced out on the field via designated “squares” outlined on the grass. You can buy a 10-by-10-foot pod for four people or a 20-by-20 pod for eight. There are premium and general admission seats available, too. To purchase, go to https://bit.ly/3fcy6Md.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Food and beverages are available for purchase and masks are required while on the concourse.
Ten Spoon Comedy Night
(Thursday, July 30)
Ten Spoon Vineyard + Winery and Revival Comedy are bringing back their monthly stand-up comedy night. The show takes place outside with limited seating for social distancing.
The show is $5 at the door, with the wine bar opening at 4 p.m. and comedy starting at 7. Wine and food will be available for purchase and guests are allowed to bring their own food as well. Attendees are asked to wear a mask when out of their seats or inside.
Hosted by Sarah Aswell, performers include August Ansley, Becky Margolis, Austin Valley and Aaron Juhl.
