Things to do in Missoula: Artist talks, live music, comedy night returns

Summer tours through Missoula’s history are back for June and July.

“Basements and Back Alleys” will give you a “holistic look at downtown life during Missoula’s transition from a marginal frontier town to a major local economic and cultural center from 1880-1920,” according to the news release from the Missoula Downtown Association.

Tours are Saturdays at 1 p.m.

“Hotels and Hooligans,” meanwhile, looks at “how the average Missoulian (whether long-time or just passing through) lived and recreated during the city’s railroad boom. Scandals from the Courthouse to the seedy underbelly of Missoula’s railroad hotel district will also be revealed.”

Those tours are Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m.

Go to missouladowntown.com/tours/unseen-missoula to buy advance tickets and read the COVID-19 rules (masks required).

The tours are presented by the MDA, the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, the city’s Historic Preservation Office, and Historical Research Associates.

