Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

MCT’s ‘Matilda the Musical’

(April 27-May 14)

Roald Dahl’s book gets the musical treatment in a show that Missoula Community Theatre had originally planned for 2020, according to a news release.

This stage interpretation of the British author’s story about a young girl who gains telekinetic abilities won a Tony Award. The music and lyrics were written by Tim Minchin, a fellow Brit and comedian who’s also behind a “Groundhog Day” musical.

Details: MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets at mctinc.org.

UM’s Dance in Concert

(April 27-29, May 4-5)

The UM School of Theatre & Dance is wrapping up its season with Dance in Concert, in which work by students, faculty members and guests gets a full, main-stage production treatment.

The program includes choreography by Tara McFarland and Amy Ragsdale (both local), as well as Noel Price-Bracey of Seattle. Ragsdale is a former faculty member who founded and ran Headwaters Dance Co. for years.

Details: Montana Theatre, PARTV Center. Tickets are Griztix.com.

Wildlife Film Fest goes virtual

(April 29-May 5)

The in-person events for the IWFF wind down on April 27. Now, the virtual option begins through April 29-May 5. Head to wildlifefilms.org/howtofestvirtually.

Tommy Orange and Tess Gunty reading

(Tuesday, May 2)

These two authors who’ve won honors from the National Book Awards will hit the Flathead Reservation for a free talk.

Orange’s novel, “There There,” was on the awards long list in 2018. His book tracks an ensemble-sized cast of Native characters on their way to a powwow in Oakland, where he’s from. He’s an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma and was a featured guest at the James Welch Indigenous Lit Festival in Missoula last summer.

Gunty won the award for fiction in 2022 for her novel, “The Rabbit Hutch.” A Kirkus Review summed up the plot like this: “an ensemble of oddballs occupies a dilapidated building in a crumbling Midwestern city” and concluded that it’s a “stunning and original debut that is as smart as it is entertaining.”

Their talk, “How to Map a Novel,” will be moderated by Debra Magpie Earling, whose new novel, “The Lost Journals of Sacajewea,” is out later this month.

According to a news release, the authors will “read from and discuss their debut novels, the significance of place and point-of-view in fiction, and why reading matters,” followed by an audience Q&A and signing.

Details: 5 p.m., Johnny Arlee/Victor Charlo Performing Arts Theater, Salish Kootenai College, Pablo. Free. RSVP at bit.ly/skc-reading.

Spring Jazzoula continues

(Through Saturday, April 29)

The city’s community jazz festival continues through the weekend. On Friday, saxophonist Chuck Florence will have an 80th birthday bash with his “Motor City Five,” a nod to his Detroit roots. You can also hear vocalist Patti Nolan, and UM-affiliated groups like the Skyler Mendell Sextet and guitar alum Owen Ross and his trio.

Saturday includes saxophonist Loren Stillman, who’s recorded with guitar legend John Abercrombie among others, and more. Check the full lineup on the ZACC website.

Details: ZACC Show Room, tickets at zootownarts.org. Doors at 5:30 p.m.

Trevor Noah at the Adams Center

(Saturday, April 29)

Since the comedian originally scheduled this date for spring 2020, many things have changed. He stepped down as host of “The Daily Show,” to name just one. But his Adams Center date has finally arrived. His fans appear patient, though, and tickets on the floor are sold out and the upper decks are mostly “low.”

Jazz Arrangers Concert at UM

(Monday, May 2)

Pianist James Miley is the featured guest at this annual showcase from the UM Jazz Program.

Audiences will hear Miley’s work in addition to student arrangements. He’s arranged Radiohead works for large ensembles and recorded with the late cornetist Ron Miles.

The groups performing include the UM Jazz Ensemble I, Jazz Band II, Lab Jazz Band II and the Sentinel High School Jazz Band.

Details: UM Music Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m. Free.