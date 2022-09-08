Things to do in Missoula: Dance, swing, read

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the week ahead.

Bare Bait Roadshow

(Friday-Sunday, Sept. 9-11)

The contemporary modern dance company is bringing the moves outdoors for the start of its 2021-22 season.

For the “road show,” the company will perform short original choreographed pieces, with an ear toward lighter playful music and movements.

On Friday, they’re at the amphitheater next to Prescott House at the base of the “M” trail at the University of Montana with guest Travis Yost; Saturday at Flanagan Motors with Josh Farmer; and Sunday at Ten Spoon Winery with Lee Rizzo. All show’s start at 6:30 p.m.

No tickets are required; “pass the hat” donations will be collected. Bring a picnic, blanket and chairs.

'Miles of Music' on the trail

(Saturday, Sept. 10)

Musicians of all genres will be playing short sets on the Milwaukee Trail on Saturday afternoon.

The "Miles of Music" is a project from the Montana Area Music Association, which lines up a broad spectrum of acts to play out in the open air.

It's free, you're welcome to drop in at any stop along the way. Naturally, organizers recommend walking or biking.

It runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Head to the MAMA Instagram page, (@mama4mt), for an interactive map.

Swing Dance at the ZACC

(Saturday, Sept. 10)

Get into the Roaring '20s mood properly with swing dance combos at the ZACC Show Room.

Night Blooming Jasmine is a long-running Missoula six-piece that plays Hot Club swing in the style of Django Reinhardt, complete with vocalist and violin. The Dewdroppers are a trio (vocals, guitar, bass) from Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Doors open at 7 p.m., the dance starts at 7:30. Tickets are $15.

Montana Book Festival

(Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 15-18)

The longest-running of the Missoula area’s book festivals is back and in person this year. More than 50 authors from Missoula, Montana and beyond are participating in panels, talks, workshops and more. Locations include the new Missoula Public Library, the Roxy Theater and the ZACC Show Room.

The “headliner” is Jamie Ford of Great Falls, who has a new novel, “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy,” his follow-up to “Love and Other Consolation Prizes.” (He'll read on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the ZACC). Candice Carty-Williams, a Londoner, has a new novel, “People Person,” a follow-up to her acclaimed debut, “Queenie.” (She'll read at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Missoula Public Library.)

Thursday opens with the festival with a reading from Debra Magpie Earling, whose debut novel, “Perma Red,” has been republished by Milkweed Editions. There’s also a “literary grudge match” with local authors who participated in a “shared universe” literary wrestling project called “The Territories.”

Head to montanabookfestival.org for a full schedule of events and authors.