Things to do in Missoula: Dining, music, yoga and film

Here are some events, art exhibitions and pop-ups happening in Missoula.
Dinner on the Diamond
(Friday, Aug. 21)
Ogren Park Allegiance Field and the PaddleHeads are hosting Dinner on the Diamond, a socially distanced culinary experience. Tickets are $50 and include a curated menu and reservations on the ball field. Paired wine and beer options are available for purchase at your table.
To see the Aug. 21 menu and purchase tickets, visit milb.com/missoula.
'Pee-wee's Big Adventure' at Movies in the Garden
(Friday-Sunday, Aug. 21-23)
The Roxy presents "Pee-wee's Big Adventure' for this week's Movie in the Garden. This film will screen at 8:30 each night and tickets cost $10. Seating is limited to 25 to 30 people to allow for social distancing. Refreshments are available for purchase outside.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit theroxytheater.org.
MASS FM live from the ZACC Show Room
(Saturday, Aug. 22)
Catch local band MASS FM via live stream from the ZACC stage. Donations can be made to Venmo, Paypal or at this link: https://givebutter.com/zvCDqK. The ZACC pays 70% of all funds raised to performers or a charity of their choice.
Shows will be streamed via the ZACC's YouTube and Facebook pages, and Missoula Community Access Television's YouTube page and local cable channel.
The show is part of the ZACC's new series, "Social Distance Sessions," in partnership with MCAT. For more information and to see a schedule of upcoming shows, visit zootownarts.org.
Live music at Ten Spoon Winery
(Friday and Saturday, Aug. 21 and 22)
On Friday, folk singer-songwriter Britt Arnesen and local bluegrass band Pinegrass will play an evening of acoustic music from 6 to 8 p.m.
On Saturday, Chase and the Known Associates will play their first show since the pandemic, also starting at 6 p.m.
Wood-fired pizza and wine will be available for purchase and guests are allowed to bring snacks or a picnic. Masks are required inside or while in line and there is a $5 fee each night. For more information, visit Ten Spoon Winery's Facebook page.
Yoga at the Ballpark
(Sunday, Aug. 23)
The Missoula PaddleHeads are hosting Sunday morning yoga from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the stadium. Tickets cost $20 and include a yoga class and a healthy brunch to follow. Mimosas and other beverages will be available for purchase.
Participants must bring their own yoga mat. Additional sessions are scheduled for Sept. 13 and Oct. 4 and anyone who attends all three events will be entered to win an inflatable stand up paddleboard and paddle, worth more than $500. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit milb.com/missoula.
Downtown Missoula Pop-ups
(Tuesday-Thursday)
While Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight aren’t coming back this season because of the pandemic threat, three nights of “pop-ups” with a smaller selection of vendors can help fill the void. Head to Caras Park to hit up some local food trucks sans large crowds.
The schedule:
Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m.
Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Thursdays, 5-8 p.m.
'Jurassic Park' at Centerfield Cinema
(Thursday, Aug. 27)
The Roxy Theater and the Missoula PaddleHeads partnered up on the project to bring movies back to the Garden City each Thursday night.
The capacity is limited and seating is spaced out on the field via designated “squares” outlined on the grass. You can buy a 10-by-10-foot pod for four people or a 20-by-20 pod for eight. There are premium and general admission seats available, too. To purchase, go to https://bit.ly/3fcy6Md.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Food and beverages are available for purchase and masks are required while on the concourse.
