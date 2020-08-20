Things to do in Missoula: Dining, music, yoga and film

Participants must bring their own yoga mat. Additional sessions are scheduled for Sept. 13 and Oct. 4 and anyone who attends all three events will be entered to win an inflatable stand up paddleboard and paddle, worth more than $500. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit milb.com/missoula.

Downtown Missoula Pop-ups

(Tuesday-Thursday)

While Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight aren’t coming back this season because of the pandemic threat, three nights of “pop-ups” with a smaller selection of vendors can help fill the void. Head to Caras Park to hit up some local food trucks sans large crowds.

The schedule:

Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m.

Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thursdays, 5-8 p.m.

'Jurassic Park' at Centerfield Cinema

(Thursday, Aug. 27)

The Roxy Theater and the Missoula PaddleHeads partnered up on the project to bring movies back to the Garden City each Thursday night.