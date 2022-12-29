Things to do in Missoula for NYE

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

Shakewell at the Top Hat (Saturday, Dec. 31)

The long-running Missoula funk band will ring in 2023 at the Top Hat Lounge. Check out their last studio album, “3Peat,” if you want to freshen up on what they’ve been up to.

The opener is Desperate Electric. Doors at 9 p.m., show at 10. Tickets are $12, logjampresents.com.

Lil Smokies at the Wilma (Saturday, Dec. 31)

The Missoula-born progressive bluegrass band is making a quasi-traditional stop at the Wilma for New Year’s. (Unfortunately, they were scheduled to play last New Year’s and had to postpone.) Here’s hoping they get a proper NYE concert. Their last studio record was 2019’s “Tornillo.”

Their opener is Two Runner. Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9. Tickets are $28-$35, logjampresents.com.

Missoula on Main (formerly First Night) (Saturday, Dec. 31)

The First Night celebrations have rebranded as Missoula on Main. The spirit remains, though, with a mixture of family-friendly and alcohol-free performances and activities, plus others where drinks are an option. To limit the amount of driving necessary, the venues are now all situated along Main Street — from MCT Center for the Performing Arts at the east end to the ZACC Show Room on the west.

Go to missoulaonmain.org for complete listings, or see this week’s preview article.