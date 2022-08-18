Things to do in Missoula: Improv, vocalists, BIPOC speaker series

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula.

Club Soda at the Roxy

(Friday, Aug. 19)

Dive into the world of long-form improv with the Club Soda, who’ve been honing the art of winging it at extended length this summer at the Roxy Theater.

Show time is 10 p.m. at the Roxy. Tickets are $9, $6 for 13 and under, and $8 for students, seniors and military. Head to theroxytheater.org for more information.

Animal Collective and Tomato Flower

(Saturday, Aug. 20)

Catch what surely will be a trippy show, visually and sonically, as the Baltimore indie rock group Animal Collective returns to the Wilma. The quartet released its latest album, “Time Skiffs,” back in February. Their last stop in Missoula, back in 2017, boasted the extremes you’d expect from the group: ambiance and noise, poppy Brian Wilson-esque melodies from Panda Bear, in contrast to the anarchic styles of Avey Tare. The light show was just as neon-coated as you’d guess.

Doors are at 7 p.m. and the show’s at 8. Tickets are $30 in advance, $33 day of show. The opener is Baltimore pop group Tomato Flower. All ages, logjampresents.com.

Vocal group at the winery

(Saturday, Aug. 20)

Margi Cates performed around Missoula in groups like the scientifically minded kids’ band the Whiz Pops before decamping for New Orleans, where she honed her vocal chops in the club scene and even sang the National Anthem at a Saints game.

Hear her solo work, as she performs at Ten Spoon Winery with Nick Barr (guitar), Ricky Schade (bass) and Cody Davis (drums).

The tasting room is open from 4-9 p.m., the live music runs 6-8 and there’s wood-fired pizza from 5-8 p.m. Cover is $5, kids get in free.

Jazz vocalist at the ZACC

(Sunday, Aug. 21)

Vocalist Patti Nolan pursued music in New York before coming back to her hometown, where she can be heard in standards in a quartet format, including participation in this spring’s Jazzoula.

She’ll perform at the ZACC Show Room with members of the local jazz community: Dylan Bautista (piano), Pete Hand (bass), Jeff Troxel (guitar), and Ed Stalling (drums).

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $12.

BIPOC Speaker Series

(Sunday, Aug. 21)

The Arts Missoula BIPOC Speaker series continues this weekend.

The series has focused on intersectionality; this installment hones in on the theme of cultural stereotypes, according to an Arts Missoula email.

Moderator Joseph Grady will discuss the issue with Krissy Ramirez, a Mexican ceramic artist; Eporu Bryan Tower, a UM student originally from Uganda; Kau’ano Esperas, who’s worked in many varieties of art including hula, in addition to social justice work; and Dre Castillo, a Dine two-spirit visual artist. The moderator is Joseph Grady

It takes place at 12:30 p.m. in the ZACC Show Room. It’s free.