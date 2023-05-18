Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

‘Lost Journals of Sacajewea’ book launch

(Friday, May 19)

Missoula author Debra Magpie Earling, who won awards for her 2002 novel “Perma Red,” is releasing a new work of fiction, "The Lost Journals of Sacajewea," with a reading at the Missoula Art Museum.

The novel will be out May 24 on Milkweed Press. She’ll read, have a discussion with Missoula printer Peter Koch, and then sign books. Dylan and Joseph Running Crane will provide music.

The book relays Sacajewea’s story from her own perspective.

Details: Free, doors at 5 p.m., reading at 6. Hors d’oeuvres, no-host bar.

‘Saving for the Day’ at the Roxy

(May 19-May 24)

Missoula director John Nilles’ Montana-made action-adventure movie, which took more than a decade to make with a local cast and crew, premiered at The Wilma earlier this year. Now it’s coming to the Roxy Theater for a proper one-week run.

The opening night will feature a Q&A with cast and crew after the show, which starts at 7 p.m.

Draught Works is hosting a meet-and-greet with cast and crew on Tuesday, May 23, from 5-6:30 p.m. before the showing.

The movie’s rated PG-13. Go to theroxytheater.org for tickets or more information.

Symphony’s ‘Broadway Blockbusters!’

(Saturday-Sunday, May 20-21)

The Missoula Symphony’s season-ending Broadway show returns after its initial run in 2022. Working with actor-producer Curt Olds, who grew up in Butte and has worked in New York, you’ll hear Broadway hits with local performers. The singers include Joy Hermalyn, Franklin Humphrey III, Caitlin Cisler, Diego Kjelland, Royce McIntosh, and soprano Arielle Nachtigal, according to an MSO news release.

The songs come from anything like “Fiddler on the Roof” to “A Little Night Music,” “Sunset Boulevard” and more.

Details: May 20 at 7 p.m.; May 21 at 3 p.m. Dennison Theatre. Tickets at missoulasymphony.org.

2 textures of landscape at the Dana Gallery

(Saturday, May 20)

The gallery is featuring two landscape painters with vastly different styles. Dana Berardinis of the Flathead Valley makes richly textured oils that seem as gritty as the scenes they depict (even at times working in dried leaves); Janet Sullivan worked for the Forest Service before moving to Montana, according to her site, and the oils and pastels display a commitment to realism.

Details: Open house, 2-5 p.m.

Cosmic Sans at the Top Hat

(Friday, May 19)

The Missoula psych band is releasing its second album, “Psychedelicatessen,” on Friday, complete with an album release show at the Top Hat. Check it out at cosmicsansband.bandcamp.com/album and see last week’s interview with the group.

Details: Free, 10:15 p.m., no cover, 21 and up.

Apollo Suns, Jupiter Beat, the Skurfs

(Friday, May 19)

The nine-piece psych-funk-rock group from Manitoba are swinging back through town for a local set with like-minded open-minded groups Jupiter Beat and the Skurfs.

Details: May 19 at the Badlander. Doors 5:30 p.m., show at 6:30. $10.