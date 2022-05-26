Things to do in Missoula: Old Post jazz and a Thomas Meagher play

Here's a quick guide to some arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

Loren Stillman at the Old Post

(Friday, May 27)

Saxophonist Loren Stillman calls Missoula home base, yet the Brooklynite's discography looks like a native New Yorker's. He’s performed with jazz icons like Paul Motian, Carla Bley, Charlie Haden, Tyshawn Sorey and more. His solo work was praised in the New York Times and the late John Abercrombie has played on his records.

Stillman will perform at the Old Post Pub on Friday, May 27, with Missoula jazz regulars/cornerstones: David Horgan (guitar), Pete Hand (bass) and Ed Stalling (drums).

The show runs from 7-9:30 p.m.

Thomas Meagher play in Polson

(Friday-Sunday, May 27-29)

The Port Polson Players are closing out a weekend encore run of “No Coward’s Epitaph,” an original play about the nearly unbelievable life and mysterious death of Thomas Meagher, the first territorial governor of Montana.

It runs Friday-Saturday, May 28-29, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $17 for adults and $16 for senior citizens and students. Go to portpolsonplayers.com or call 406-883-9212 for more information.

‘Montana Story’ at the Roxy

(Opens Friday, May 27)

An independent drama shot here in state, “Montana Story” will screen at the Roxy Theater after a stop there last fall during the Montana Film Festival, part of a run that included Sundance.

A family drama starring Haley Lu Richardson (“Five Feet Apart”) and Owen Teague (“The Stand”), it was dubbed the “anti-Yellowstone” by Rolling Stone.

Read an interview with directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel about writing and shooting the film during the pandemic at bit.ly/montana-story.

Kasperthesaint at the ZACC

(Saturday, May 28)

Kasperthesaint, a recent University of Montana graduate and a Ballet Beyond Borders principal dancer, is heading for Italy to continue his dance studies. Kasper also produces music, which he'll present along with visual art by Eponu and a dance performance with BBB and the Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre.

The doors open at 6 p.m. DJ Mark Myriad starts at 6:30, followed by a dance performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $20 for an artist support ticket.

UM Songwriter Showcase

(Sunday, May 29)

Three recent University of Montana graduates will share the stage at the ZACC Show Room on Sunday.

All three happen to be theater majors as well. Stephen Jay Clement performed in the Montana Repertory Theatre’s original production, “The Fog,” Arwen Grace Baxter was the lead in “She Loves Me,” the musical that closed out the spring semester; and Diego Solan Kjelland in “American Idiot” and “Spring Awakening.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30. The cover is $10.

