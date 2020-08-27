Things to do in Missoula: Outdoor and online music, movies and theater

(Friday-Sunday, Aug. 28-30)

The Roxy Theater has a new outdoor screening area behind its building on Higgins Avenue. At the Roxy Movie Garden, you can space out and watch classic films like the cult comedy “Harold and Maude,” this weekend’s pick. Screenings start at 8:30 p.m. Note that masks are required when you are not eating or drinking. You can eat or drink, but you need to buy from the concession stand, which is debit or credit card only. (FYI, no dogs.) To buy advance tickets (as seats are limited), go to theroxytheater.org.

Best Westerns live from the ZACC Show Room

(Saturday, Aug. 29)

The Montana country-rock group is reuniting for a live stream from the Show Room at the Zootown Arts Community Center that will help fund some new recordings of old songs.

Prior to their debut, “High Country,” the group made one run at a recording but wasn’t pleased with the outcome, as rustling noises from their ostentatious circa-2014 mustaches were audible.

And so the tracks only lived on during live sets, which became more infrequent when songwriter-vocalist Izaak Opatz began pursuing his career in Los Angeles, where his solo album, “Mariachi Static,” caught the ear of Rolling Stone Country.