Things to do in Missoula: Outdoor and online music, movies and theater

Here are some (mostly outdoor or online) events happening in Missoula this week.
AMC theaters to re-open
AMC is planning to throw open the doors of its theaters at Southgate Mall and on North Reserve Street this week with some safety guidelines, such as 40% capacity, social distancing and mask requirements while you're not eating or drinking. The line-up includes Marvel's "The New Mutants," Russell Crowe's deranged white-guy drama "Unhinged," the mental health-themed YA drama "Words on the Bathroom Wall," an "Inception" anniversary showing, and Dev Patel's period drama, "The Personal History of David Copperfield." Head to amctheatres.com for advance tickets and times.
Outdoor show with David Horgan, Beth Lo and friends
(Friday, Aug. 28)
The musical duo will head up to Ten Spoon Winery and Vineyard for a socially distanced, outdoor show with their compatriots from Canta Brasil, vocalist Magda Chaney and percussionist Pedro Marques. Shows at Ten Spoon take place at their scenic lawn, but bring your mask for the taproom. It starts at 6 p.m., and the cover is $5 for those 18 and up, and free for those younger. A pizza truck will be on site, too.
‘Harold and Maude’ at the Roxy Movie Garden
(Friday-Sunday, Aug. 28-30)
The Roxy Theater has a new outdoor screening area behind its building on Higgins Avenue. At the Roxy Movie Garden, you can space out and watch classic films like the cult comedy “Harold and Maude,” this weekend’s pick. Screenings start at 8:30 p.m. Note that masks are required when you are not eating or drinking. You can eat or drink, but you need to buy from the concession stand, which is debit or credit card only. (FYI, no dogs.) To buy advance tickets (as seats are limited), go to theroxytheater.org.
Best Westerns live from the ZACC Show Room
(Saturday, Aug. 29)
The Montana country-rock group is reuniting for a live stream from the Show Room at the Zootown Arts Community Center that will help fund some new recordings of old songs.
Prior to their debut, “High Country,” the group made one run at a recording but wasn’t pleased with the outcome, as rustling noises from their ostentatious circa-2014 mustaches were audible.
And so the tracks only lived on during live sets, which became more infrequent when songwriter-vocalist Izaak Opatz began pursuing his career in Los Angeles, where his solo album, “Mariachi Static,” caught the ear of Rolling Stone Country.
To watch, head to the ZACC’s Facebook page, MCAT’s YouTube channel or the Local Live website at 7:30 p.m. Be forewarned: Online shows often break Missoula tradition by starting on time. Admission is free, and you can make a suggested donation through Givebutter (Venmo, Credit/Debit or Paypal) at givebutter.com/zvCDqK.
Clay Studio’s Summertime High Tea auction
(Starts on Sunday, Aug. 30)
The nonprofit’s annual get-together for tea, where the price of a ticket buys you food, beverages and handmade pottery, had to change a little this year because of COVID-19.
This year, they’ll be auctioning off sets of pottery and individual pieces, with the proceeds supporting their long-term artist residencies, who bring fresh ideas (and teach classes) in Missoula. The bidding starts on Aug. 30, and ends on Sept. 3.
Go to https://www.theclaystudioofmissoula.org/summertime-high-tea to learn more and place bids.
Centerfield Cinema presents ‘Labyrinth’
(Thursday, Sept. 3)
Wake up, Bret, it's 1986 David Bowie in the movie "Labyrinth." Catch the White Duke and Jennifer Connolly in Jim Henson's darkly tinged fantasy, not in a maze but a socially distanced ballpark screening from The Roxy Theater and the Missoula PaddleHeads.
Here are the rules: Gates open 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Masks required on the concourse. Passes available at gopaddleheads.com or the box office on movie night. Three ticketing options are available to patrons: $20 for on-field 10-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to four people; $40 for on-field 20-by-10-foot social distanced squares for up to eight people, and individual tickets available in the seating bowl are $5 adults, $2 for children 12 and under.
Mountain Line's 'Electric Stream Sessions'
(Wednesday, Sept. 2)
If you miss seeing local acts, this new livestream series from Mountain Line and the Montana Area Music Association can fill the void. Solo and duo acts Britt Arnesen and Caroline Keys and Nate Biehl are this week's performers, holding court on an electric bus. To watch, head to https://www.mountainline.com/concert, or the Mountain Line Facebook page or YouTube channel at 6 p.m.
“Tick, Tick, Boom!” one-act musical
(Thursday, Sept. 3-Sunday, Sept. 6)
An independent theater company, Cadmium, comprising Missoula Community Theater regulars, is staging an outdoors socially distanced production of this rock memoir by Jonathan Larsen, the creator of “Rent!”
Performances will be held at a private Missoula residence with a large lawn, where the viewers can space out and will be a safe distance from the stage and the band. Go to https://bit.ly/3j93VaM for show times, to buy tickets, or find out more about the precautions.
