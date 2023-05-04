Here's a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the next week.

Partygoers at the Top Hat

(Friday, May 5)

The electronic duo of Charlie Apple and Trickshot Johnson now includes DJ Gabba, with scratching thrown into the mix.

Check out their latest beat excursions on “MPC Raw, Vol. 1,” released last month at partygoers.bandcamp.com. The single, “Let It Ride,” has gospel-soul spliced onto hip-hop and house beats, something like a ‘90s rap producer got into the Happy Mondays.

Details: 10:15 p.m. 21 and up, free.

UM’s Dance in Concert

(May 4-5)

The UM School of Theatre & Dance is wrapping up its season this weekend with Dance in Concert, in which work by students, faculty members and guests gets a full, main-stage production treatment.

The program includes choreography by Tara McFarland and Amy Ragsdale (both local), as well as Noel Price-Bracey of Seattle. Ragsdale is a former faculty member who founded and ran Headwaters Dance Co. for years.

Details: Montana Theatre, PARTV Center. Tickets are Griztix.com.

Montana Rep’s final staged reading

(Saturday, May 6)

The Montana Repertory Theatre is closing out its series of staged readings of contemporary plays, one of which will be presented in a full production next season.

This final installment of the series, held at the Missoula Public Library, features “The Roommate,” which the Rep says is a dark comedy about middle-aged women who decide to share a home out of necessity. The reading features Dale Raoul, a Missoula native and University of Montana alumna. She’s starred in films like “Blast from the Past” and “The Lawnmower Man.” Fans of HBO’s “True Blood” may recognize her as Hoyt’s mom, Maxine. She’ll read opposite of Anna Stone, who’s appeared in episodes of “Yellowstone,” “Law & Order,” and more.

Details: 2 p.m., Copper Room. Free.

Free Comic Book Day

(Saturday, May 6)

The local shop, Muse Comics, is teaming up with a local artist, Tony Gregori, for the national holiday, whose name explains itself.

Gregori will be doing trades, prints and sketches. He illustrated “The Worst Dudes,” a comic on Dark Horse; a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles special issue; and covers for Rick and Morty.

Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Music Comics, 1940 Havre St.

Missoula jazz sextet’s album release show

(Sunday, May 7)

Skyler Mendell, a trumpeter who came to Missoula for a graduate degree at the University of Montana, formed a group in his spare time, and wrote and arranged pieces for the unusual sextet formation. They’ll mark the release of their album, “Points in Time,” at the ZACC Show Room.

Here’s the lineup, according to the ZACC site: Aidan Robinson (saxophone), Sean Stineford (trombone), Dylan Bautista (piano), Connor Racicot (bass) and Llwyn Clark-Gaynor (drums).

The opening act is the Racicot’s trio, in which he plays piano.

Details: 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. start, ZACC Show Room, $10-$15, zootownarts.org.

Author examines wolves’ return

(Thursday, May 11)

Eli Francovich, the outdoors reporter for the Spokesman-Review, takes a big-picture examination of the reintroduction of a keystone species and the ensuing controversies in his book, “The Return of Wolves.”

Details: 7 p.m., Fact & Fiction, free.