Things to do in Missoula: Pulitzer-winning musical; comedy and sonic improv

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

'Painted Photographs' and poets

(Friday, Sept. 30)

Missoula photographer Chris Autio shoots scenes around Montana — sometimes pastoral, sometimes urban or rural, and occasionally all of the above — that he prints at large scale and painstakingly tints by hand. His show "Painted Photographs" has been up all month at Gallery 709 at Montana Art and Framing. To mark the closing, the gallery is inviting local poets to a reception from 5-9 p.m. on Friday. They are John Holbrook, Henrietta Goodman, Dave Thomas, Jade Taylor, Shaun Gant, Autio himself, and more.

The gallery is located at 709 Ronan St.

‘Trio Treat’ comedy at the Roxy

(Saturday, Oct. 1)

Head to the Roxy for three comedians: one touring, one local and one coming back to old comedic stomping grounds.

The lineup includes Andy Iwancio of Seattle, who’s going to release a new special, “hard*trans” soon. Iwancio is a DJ, and the title is a play on words about the hard trance subgenre. Read more in this week’s interview.

You’ll also see comedy scene maven Charlotte Macorn, and Rochelle Cote, a Missoula comedian who’s come back from her new home base of Portland for the gig.

It’s at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are up for grabs at theroxytheater.org.

String Orchestra of the Rockies

(Sunday, Oct. 2)

The String Orchestra of the Rockies is starting its season off with a special guest: violinist Ani Kavafian, a professor of music at Yale University.

A member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center who’s performed with major orchestras around the world, she’s heading to Missoula to play Sinfonia Concertante by Mozart and join the orchestra in Schubert’s Death and the Maiden.

Show time is 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in the Music Recital Hall at the University of Montana.

Tickets are available through griztix.com or the Adams Center box office.

Kavafian will give a master class on Friday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the UM School of Music Recital Hall. It’s free and open to the public.

‘Next to Normal’ at the Westside Theater

(Sept. 29-Oct. 1)

“Next to Normal,” an award-winning rock musical about mental illness, will play one week only at Missoula’s Westside Theater.

The show “explores how one suburban household copes with grief, crisis and mental illness,” according to a news release from Andy Meyers of the Fort Peck Theatre, who’s bringing the show to Missoula under the AM Theatrical banner.

The cast includes professor David Cody of the University of Montana School of Music; Petrea Torma (Missoula Community Theatre’s “Into the Woods”); Stephen Jay Clement (The Montana Rep’s “The Fog”); Renee Ross, a UM student, Nick Monsos, and Meyers himself. Joe Martinez, artistic director of Missoula Community Theatre, is directing; Scott Koljonen is leading an eight-piece band.

The production is taking place at the Westside Theater, 1200 Shakespeare St. Show times are at 7 p.m., Sept. 29-Oct. 1. For tickets, go to thewestsidetheatre.com.

They’ll hold discussions with mental health experts after the performances.

Flash Panda and Ten Cent Mule at Free Cycles

(Saturday, Oct. 1)

Free Cycles is hosting two local bands and a story-telling “road show” from the Buffalo Field Campaign.

The nonprofit community bike shop is raising money via a GoFundMe campaign to buy its sound system from its long-time sound engineer. Recently, they’ve reached $7,654 out of their $18,000 goal. Rockin’ Rudy’s offered a matching grant for $5,000. Besides a lot of local musicians and fans, donations have come in from Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament’s Montana Pool Service, which builds skateparks around the region including small communities.

Ten Cent Mule, a Missoula “high country bluegrass” quartet, plus “psychedelic-tinted Americana” from Flash Panda will perform. The latter group includes singer/guitarist/songwriter Joshua Clinger of Hardwood Heart, lead guitarist Jesse Driscoll, drummer Hays Daniel, bassist Mario Colucci, and keyboardist Milan House. They are “psychedelic-tinted Americana,” according to Free Cycles.

They’ll play after a presentation by the Buffalo Field Campaign. The nonprofit, which advocates for wild bison, is on a 25th anniversary road show with storytelling and music. You can hear from James Holt, an environmental scientist with the Nez Perce Tribe; the campaign’s co-founder, Mike Mease, who will tell stories and run some videos from the field; and Mignon Geli, a Native flute musician.

The show runs from 6-10 p.m. Cover is $10 at the door, no one will be turned away for lack of funds. All ages are welcome, refreshments are provided.

Free Sessions are back

(Sunday, Oct. 2)

The Free Sessions, a regular gathering that promotes improvisations and is open to anyone, is returning for the first time since the pandemic hit.

They were first started by Naomi Siegel through her Lakebottom Sound banner, and later brought in cornet player Billy Kautz as a main collaborator.

The sessions have two parts: a presentation and then an improvisation portion where the curator sets some guidelines. Anyone’s welcomed to participate, regardless of age or skill level.

Kautz will play graphic scores by Sarah Belle Reid with live visual projections by Justin Matousek. (See Rainbow Gorilla Visuals on Instagram to get an idea of what they look like.)

It’s at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Westside Theater, located at 1200 Shakespeare St. It’s free.