Things to do in Missoula: Reggie Watts at Wilma, seasonal music and plays

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

John Floridis benefit concerts

(Friday, Dec. 16-18)

Give yourself an acoustic breather from the frenetic pace of the season with guitarist John Floridis’ annual run of holiday shows. The longtime Missoula player has released two albums of seasonal music that spotlight the meditative and contemplative potential of wintertime. “December’s Quiet Joy” and “The Peaceful Season” both reward fans of guitar music. He’ll be performing with regular collaborators Jennifer Slayden (cello) and Ed Stalling (percussion).

His concerts are each designed to benefit a different cause.

Friday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m.: Longstaff House. Benefits Soft Landing. Donations encouraged.

Saturday, Dec. 17, 6 p.m.: Imagine Nation Brewing. Benefits Missoula Youth Homes. Donations encouraged. Get a complimentary beverage for each contribution.

Sunday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m.:, First United Methodist Church. Missoula Interfaith Collaborative Benefit, Donations encouraged.

MCT's 'The Happy Elf'

(Dec. 16-18)

The jazz pianist and crooner Harry Connick Jr. wrote an original holiday musical, “The Happy Elf,” about an elf who needs to redeem a town where no one’s on the “nice” list, possibly because it only gets a sliver of sunshine each day. Find out how he smooths things over in Bluesville through the Missoula Community Theatre’s production, which has a three-week run.

The production includes original music by Connick that will be performed by a five-piece jazz band. Artistic director Joe Martinez is leading a cast of 34.

All performances are at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Go to mctinc.org or the box office for tickets.

Reggie Watts and Chris Fairbanks

(Thursday, Dec. 22)

The Great Falls graduate, comedian, musician, late-night bandleader and app developer is making his annual trip home for Christmas. Watts is known to improvise his sets from scratch, so what to expect is wide open: Only a Reggie Watts show. There will be jokes, maybe some about growing up in Montana. There will be music, maybe some of it about Montana.

His opener is Chris Fairbanks, a Missoula native now based in Los Angeles, who’s appeared on Comedy Central. Check out his latest record, “The Cactus Rescue Album,” to see what he’s been up to since the last stop-through.

Tickets are $35-$45. Doors open at 7, show at 8.