Things to do in Missoula: Second Friday, patio Drink & Draw, 'Mama Mia' at Centerfield Cinema

Second Friday art openings
Christine Gronneberg's "Flourish" at Clay Studio of Missoula
(Friday, July 10)
The Clay Studio of Missoula will feature the work of artist-in-residence Christine Gronneberg at a Second Friday reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the parking lot and garden.
"Flourish" is a culmination of Gronneberg's two-year residency and features low-fired functional pieces. Gronneberg is focused on creating high-quality, well-crafted teapots, plates, cups and more for the home.
"Architectural Impressions" and "Tracy Hall" at Zootown Arts Community Center
(Friday, July 10)
The ZACC will host two gallery openings for Second Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees are asked to wear face coverings and capacity will be capped at 30, with a counter at the door.
The Main Gallery will feature "Architectural Impressions: How We Experience The Built Environment," meant to celebrate Missoula's architecture. The group show features 11 artists and both 2D and 3D pieces.
The Blackfoot Gallery will display an in-progress series called "Binding" by Tracy Hall, which features drawing, embroidery, garment construction and bookmaking to look at the meaning behind being bound.
Frame of Mind's Second Annual Juried Art Expo
(Friday, July 10)
Frame of Mind is currently featuring work from 13 artists for the Second Annual Juried Art Expo. Staff will announce the winners of the show on their Facebook page and website at 5:30 p.m.
The show features paintings, prints, photography and mixed media pieces and is on display through the end of the month.
Drink & Draw: Architectural Perspective
(Wednesday, July 15)
The Zootown Arts Community Center, Western Cider and Missoula Architecture + Design are hosting an in-person Drink & Draw at Western Cider outside on the patio from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
ZACC staff will wear masks; attendees are not required to. Sanitized art materials will be provided. The event is free, but registration is required. Attendance will be capped to maintain social distancing. Donations encouraged.
Downtown Missoula Pop-ups
(Tuesday-Thursday)
While Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight aren’t coming back this season because of the pandemic threat, three nights of “pop-ups” with a smaller selection of vendors can help fill the void. Head to Caras Park to hit up some local food trucks sans large crowds.
The schedule:
Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m.
Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Thursdays, 5-8 p.m.
Unseen Missoula tours
(Tuesdays and Saturdays)
Summer tours through Missoula’s history are back for June and July.
“Basements and Back Alleys” will give you a “holistic look at downtown life during Missoula’s transition from a marginal frontier town to a major local economic and cultural center from 1880-1920,” according to the news release from the Missoula Downtown Association.
Tours are Saturdays at 1 p.m.
“Hotels and Hooligans,” meanwhile, looks at “how the average Missoulian (whether long-time or just passing through) lived and recreated during the city’s railroad boom. Scandals from the Courthouse to the seedy underbelly of Missoula’s railroad hotel district will also be revealed.”
Those tours are Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m.
Go to missouladowntown.com/tours/unseen-missoula to buy advance tickets and read the COVID-19 rules (masks required).
The tours are presented by the MDA, the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, the city’s Historic Preservation Office, and Historical Research Associates.
‘Mama Mia’ at Centerfield Cinema
(Thursday, July 16)
The Roxy Theater and the Missoula PaddleHeads partnered up on the project to bring movies back to the Garden City each Thursday night.
The capacity is limited and seating is spaced out on the field via designated “squares” outlined on the grass. You can buy a 10-by-10-foot pod for four people or a 20-by-20 pod for eight. There are premium and general admission seats available, too. To purchase, go to https://bit.ly/3fcy6Md.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Masks are suggested but not required. Food and beverages are available for purchase.
