Things to do in Missoula: Second Friday, patio Drink & Draw, 'Mama Mia' at Centerfield Cinema

Frame of Mind's Second Annual Juried Art Expo

(Friday, July 10)

Frame of Mind is currently featuring work from 13 artists for the Second Annual Juried Art Expo. Staff will announce the winners of the show on their Facebook page and website at 5:30 p.m.

The show features paintings, prints, photography and mixed media pieces and is on display through the end of the month.

Drink & Draw: Architectural Perspective

(Wednesday, July 15)

The Zootown Arts Community Center, Western Cider and Missoula Architecture + Design are hosting an in-person Drink & Draw at Western Cider outside on the patio from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

ZACC staff will wear masks; attendees are not required to. Sanitized art materials will be provided. The event is free, but registration is required. Attendance will be capped to maintain social distancing. Donations encouraged.

Downtown Missoula Pop-ups

(Tuesday-Thursday)