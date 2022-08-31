Things to do in Missoula: Shakespeare in the Parks, Germanfest, live music

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

Dammit Lauren and Wild Horses at Free Cycles

(Friday, Sept. 2)

Free Cycles is hosting a few touring rock bands for First Friday.

Dammit Lauren is an alt-rock/psych group from Big Sky that's has been featured on the Myrna Loy Soundstage series. Wild Horses, a folk-rock band, hail from Minnesota.

Free Cycles has hosted music for years, becoming a reliable venue to see music of all types.

The nonprofit is raising money to buy its professional grade sound-system, which is being sold by their longtime collaborator. The cost is $18,000. They’ve reached more than $5,000 earlier this week. For more information, head to bit.ly/free-cycles.

The show runs from 7-10 p.m. at the community bike shop, located at 732 S. First St. W.

Admission is $10 at the door. No one will be turned away for lack of funds, per Free Cycles policy.

Germanfest in Caras Park

(Sunday, Sept. 4)

Get in touch with German culture, food and drink at the annual Germanfest in Caras Park.

The fest marks Missoula’s sister-city partnership with Neckargemünd, Germany.

Alpens Guten Eaten food truck will provide the food; the city’s oldest brewery, Bayern, will pour the beer. The music will be provided by Gary Gillett’s OcTubaFest brass band. Steins will be available for purchase.

The fest is 2-6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, in Caras Park. Admission is free.

Izaak Opatz, the Pettifoggers and Chloe Little

(Sunday, Sept. 4)

Earlier this year, Izaak Opatz released a new album, “Extra Medium,” that’s stocked with writerly details about Montana, from road-trips to destinations like Pep’s Bar, serving as a backdrop for heartache. The Whitefish native, who also leads the Best Westerns, has been spotlighted on Rolling Stone Country and other indie sites.

He’s splitting the bill with Missoula acts Chloe Little and the Pettifoggers.

Doors at 7 p.m., the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Cover is $10, or $15 artist supporter ticket.

‘Rent or Die’ backyard play

(Wednesday-Sunday, Sept. 7-11)

Watch “a comedy in two acts about renting, owning and light murder” in a Missoula backyard.

“Rent or Die” is an original show by Missoula writers Ken Grinde and Jesse Brenneman. The play, which centers on the tenants of an apartment building whose living situation is suddenly under threat, are staging it in the backyard of a Missoula apartment building, where Grinde lives.

The run is Sept. 7-11, 6:30 p.m., at 317 S. Third St. W. in the backyard. “Doors” open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at missoulabackyardtheater.org. They cost $20. Under the “pick what you pay” model, no-cost tickets are available. (The show is “not appropriate for children.”)

Bill Kautz, Naomi Siegel and Michael Musick at the ZACC

(Wednesday, Sept. 7)

Explore headier boundaries of electronic sound with a unique bill at the ZACC.

In this trio, cornet player Bill Kautz and trombonist Naomi Siegel team up with sound artist Michael Musick, who will feed their playing through software. Kautz and Siegel both play in jazz contexts and more experimental improv settings. Also hear Molly Liu Buchanan’s original electronic music and beat producer s_nya.

They play the ZACC Show Room with doors at 7 p.m. and music at 7:30. Cover is $10 or $15 for an artist-support ticket.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks

(Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 6-7)

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will end its 50th anniversary tour of the region, stopping in communities large and small, with two free performances on the Oval at the University of Montana.

This is the first time the company, based out of Montana State University, has performed “King Lear.”

While the script remains the same, the production transposes the story from Britain to 1880s Montana, with Lear as a cattle baron, according to an interview with the Independent Record. The other selection is a “Twelfth Night,” a love-triangle comedy, with the setting updated to New Orleans.

“Twelfth Night” is Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. “King Lear” is Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. You can bring a blanket, picnic and chairs.

Jeannette Rankin musical sneak peek

(Thursday, Sept. 8)

The life of Jeannette Rankin, born in 1880, who Montanans elected to Congress as the first woman to serve, will be memorialized in the form of a musical.

“We Won’t Sleep,” will have a sneak peek, as the show is under development in an effort from the Montana Repertory Theatre and the Jeannette Rankin Foundation.

At the preview in Missoula, you can hear music from the show performed by Ari Afsar, who played Eliza in “Hamilton” in Chicago and wrote the music and lyrics, and hear from the creative team. The book is written by Lauren Gunderson and Jordan Ealey; music director is Sheela Ramesh, and directors are Erin Ortman and Usha-Marie Sorzano.

Show time is Thursday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., Masquer Theatre, University of Montana, PAR/TV Center. Tickets are pick-what-you-pay at griztix.com.