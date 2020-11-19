Things to do in Missoula: Streaming concerts, dance, kids films

The choreographers worked with the design and technology faculty and students to create a version specially suited to video. Their works explore trauma, artistic discovery and art as a form of outreach, filmed in special locations, including some outdoor shoots.

The show is available anytime from through Nov. 22 at umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice. Tickets are $12, or $8 for students or seniors and $10 for UM employees.

Kiddomatic children’s international film festival

(Through Nov. 30)

Parents, why scroll endlessly through Netflix looking for movies for your kids when someone else can do it for you?

The Kiddomatic children’s international film festival features 40-some handpicked movies, ranging from features to shorts, live action to 3D animation and stop-motion, representing countries around the world, with diverse and educational viewpoints along.