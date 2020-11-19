Things to do in Missoula: Streaming concerts, dance, kids films

Dive into local streaming events this week, with concerts, dance performances and a children's film festival.
Shakewell live from the Florence roof
(Saturday, Nov. 21)
Take a step back towards sunnier days of live music with a new virtual concert series.
The Hellgate Music Series debuts with a concert by Missoula funk stalwarts Shakewell, performing atop the Florence Building patio, back in early October. They played a full-length show, captured by a sound board and a camera crew, including a drone. The project is the brainchild of two professional audio and video companies — Attack and Release Sound and Studio and the Noise Gate Studio, respectively. They filmed five concerts at scenic locations that they’ll run each week through the end of the year. Then a new run of true, live-streamed concerts will begin.
The Shakewell video premieres at the Noise Gate Studio’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. Saturday. It’s free and will remain posted afterward. Watch for new installments each Saturday after that. For more information, see this week’s featured article on the project.
Dance Up Close goes solo
(Through Nov. 22)
The dance program at the University of Montana will present 10 solo pieces streaming on demand in “Dance Up Close.”
The choreographers worked with the design and technology faculty and students to create a version specially suited to video. Their works explore trauma, artistic discovery and art as a form of outreach, filmed in special locations, including some outdoor shoots.
The show is available anytime from through Nov. 22 at umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice. Tickets are $12, or $8 for students or seniors and $10 for UM employees.
Kiddomatic children’s international film festival
(Through Nov. 30)
Parents, why scroll endlessly through Netflix looking for movies for your kids when someone else can do it for you?
The Kiddomatic children’s international film festival features 40-some handpicked movies, ranging from features to shorts, live action to 3D animation and stop-motion, representing countries around the world, with diverse and educational viewpoints along.
The festival, a program of the nonprofit Roxy Theater, is streaming online this year due to the pandemic. As a bonus, though, that means you can buy a pass for $20 and watch all the movies at your leisure through Nov. 30.
The full line-up of movies is streaming online through Nov. 30 at kiddomatic.org. A pass costs $20.
Open house with the Moore family of artists
(Saturday, Nov. 21)
Idaho painter Robert Moore’s influence is seen all over the Dana Gallery, a longtime home for his work, as younger generations of his students have joined ranks there, taking influence from his palette-knife renderings of the landscape and homegrown, heightened color system.
A new show at the gallery makes way for his whole family, who have developed careers as artists themselves.
“It’s a Family Tradition” features the patriarch plus his children — Anna, Rachel, Robbie and Caleb, who work in painting, ceramics and sculpture.
The open house is from noon to 3 p.m. at the Dana, located at 246 N. Higgins Ave.
Social Distance Sessions with the Zootown Cabaret
(Saturday, Nov. 21)
Fill the musical theater void in your life with a livestreamed concert from the Zootown Cabaret performing a line-up of TV theme songs.
The show will be live-streamed from the ZACC Show Room with the help of MCAT.
To watch go to the ZACC’s Facebook page, MCAT’s YouTube Channel and Local Live. It’s free, with suggested donation through Givebutter (Venmo, Credit/Debit or Paypal) at givebutter.com/2R2Oqq.
Art for the Earth Project video
(Saturday, Nov. 21)
“Art for the Earth,” a new video project from Missoula artist Youpa Stein, will premiere its first episode, inviting environmental discussions with artists and programs that can help support “a healthy, regenerative, just, biologically diverse and vibrant earth.”
You can expect to hear from artists such as Corwin Clairmont, Joy French, Caroline Patterson, Craig Menteer; along with organizations like Home ReSource, the Missoula Urban Demonstration Project, and many more.
The first of the two episodes premieres from 6-8 p.m. on MCAT (Channel 189), and will then be available online at the “Art for the Earth” Facebook page.
