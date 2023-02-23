Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming weeks.

Stephen Graham Jones reading at the MAM

(Friday, Feb. 24)

The prolific Blackfeet author will read from his work at the Missoula Art Museum.

Jones is known for ignoring tidy genres, writing literary fiction, crime, horror, graphic novels and more. His acclaimed novel “The Only Good Indians” led Entertainment Weekly to ask whether he’s “the Jordan Peele of horror literature.”

Jones teaches at the University of Colorado Boulder, and comes here as the inaugural fellow in the James and Lois Welch Visiting Native American Writer position at the University of Montana’s Creative Writing Program.

This month, Jones is marking the publication of “Don’t Fear the Reaper,” the second installment in his Indian Lake Trilogy. The first entry, “My Heart is a Chainsaw,” was a New York Times bestseller.

Author and storyteller Chris La Tray (Little Shell Band of Chippewa Indians) will give the introduction.

Doors open at 5 p.m., reading at 6 p.m., with a reception to follow.

Big Sky Documentary Film Festival’s closing weekend

(Through Sunday, Feb. 26)

The 20th annual celebration of nonfiction filmmaking is coming to a close this weekend. Screenings of brand-new movies from around the state, country and the globe will be playing at the Wilma, MCT Center for the Performing Arts and the ZACC Show Room.

Check the schedule at bigskyfilmfestival.org and watch for announcements of award-winning movies (and potential bonus screenings.)

Flathead Lake International Cinemafest

(Feb. 24-26)

The 11th annual Flathead Lake International Cinemafest is returning to Polson, with movies from 15 countries in every style — shorts, features, shorts and animation.

All screenings are at the Showboat Stadium 6 in Polson. The opener is “Mavericks,” a documentary about freestyle skiing’s history in Montana. It screens on Friday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. with director-producer Scott Sterling, producer-writer Kelly Gorham and local Olympic medal winner Eric Bergoust.

For more info, head to flicpolson.com.

Art collection open houses start at the MMAC

(Friday, Feb. 24)

The Montana Museum of Art and Culture staff and their volunteers are in the process of preparing the permanent collection for its brand-new building, set to open in the fall.

In the interim, they’re starting new open houses on Fridays, where works from the collection will be open for viewing.

They start up this Friday with three paintings tied to Fra Dana, an important painter, collector and donor to the collection, in the Meloy Gallery.

During the “MMAC on the Move,” docents will be on hand Fridays from 12-6 p.m. to talk about the works, the new building and the processing during the move, according to an email from MMAC director Rafael Chacon.

These first three paintings were donated to the museum in 1948 and are “at the heart of our museum’s holdings,” he wrote. “The collection includes the artist’s own paintings as well as those of her teachers and mentors, and her peers. The collection holds mainly European and American paintings, the latter associated with both impressionism and the Ash Can school of the turn of the last century.”

They include two paintings by William Merritt Chase, Dana’s teacher, including a portrait of her; in addition to an impressionist piece by Dana herself.

Winter Brewfest in Caras

(Saturday, Feb. 25)

Winter Brewfest is returning to the renovated Caras Park, with beers from around the state.

It runs from 1-5 p.m. Music is courtesy of DJ TRX. Food trucks on scene include El Cazador, M-80 Chicken and River City Eats. Glasses are $20 and come with four drink tokens. Extras are two for $3. Cash only. For a full list of beers, go to missouladowntown.com/winter-brewfest.

Live broadcast with the Pea Green Boat’s new captain

(Tuesday, Feb. 28)

The beloved, long-running children’s program on Montana Public Radio has a new host, Vicki Chaney.

The public can meet her and check out a live broadcast at the Missoula Public Library at 4 p.m. The news release says families should show up by 3:45 p.m.

Chaney’s guests include keyboardist-vocalist Josh Farmer and saxophonist Loren Stillman. A reception will follow from 5-6 p.m.

Besides the broadcast, Chaney’s show runs Monday-Friday from 4-5 p.m. on MTPR.

According to the news release, Chaney graduated from the University of Montana with a master’s degree in theater, toured with Missoula Children’s Theatre, and Climb Children’s Theatre in Minneapolis. She taught drama, story-telling and creative writing for 23 years, including 11 years in Bellingham, Washington, and nine years at an international school in Saudi Arabia.