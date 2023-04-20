Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

International Wildlife Film Fest

(April 22-27)

Now marking its 46th year, the longest-running wildlife film festival chose a theme of “Fight or Flight.” The 60-some movies explore the state of fauna, their environment and humans’ relationship to them. The festival, which is vetted by a jury including wildlife biologists, aims for high-quality movies with accurate science and ethical filmmaking, while also including movies and subjects appropriate for families.

Details: Through April 27 at the Roxy Theater and other venues. Head to wildlifefilms.org for tickets, passes. The virtual festival follows the in-person.

WildWalk: Earth Day, April 22, starting at 11 a.m. and ends with WildFest at the XXXXs.

Last chance to look back with Bare Bait

(April 21-23)

To mark its 12th anniversary, Missoula’s contemporary dance company is staging one of its largest productions ever in sheer numbers: “re | play” presents 14 pieces of original choreography by its founder and executive director, Joy French. They range from the humorous and athletic (one piece from a show titled “Wonder Women” calls for a trampoline) to the topical and serious (their 2022 work, “When the Dust Settles,” addressed the pandemic and its aftermath).

Experimental art and sound

(Friday, April 21)

KFGM Community Radio is throwing an “Experimental Artravaganza Night” at the Furnace.

Sounds and music are by Sounds of Speciation, Humorous Botched, Pajama Vision, Sky Blue Jay, CKRT RADIO, Mortimer and Moments. Video projections by Jesse Blumenthal, Rainbow Gorilla, Zoo Tech Visuals and Erdos Number

Also see live painting by Eporu and Mickey Haldi.

Details: 500 E. Spruce St., 7 p.m., $10, no one turned away for lack of funds. All ages.

Doonesbury creator in Kalispell

(April 25)

Garry Trudeau, the award-winning creator of the long-running comic strip, is coming to western Montana as part of the Wachholz College Center’s speaker series.

Details: 7:30 p.m., WCC at Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell. Tickets are at wachholzcollegecenter.org.

‘The Laramie Project’ at UM

(April 22-23)

After University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard was found beaten, and later died of his injuries in 1998, Moises Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project traveled to Laramie and interviewed residents, compiling their words into a script that’s performed around the country.

This production is presented by Griz Downstage, a new student-run troupe at the University of Montana’s School of Theatre and Dance. The director is MFA candidate Michael Beverley, who oversaw the school’s production of “The Call of the Wild” last semester.

In an email, Beverley said “the play explores in its own words, ‘the ways in which people hate’ and we felt it really spoke to laws currently being written” in the Montana Legislature. Beverley also noted that the play has been banned in a school in Lansing, Kansas.

Details: 7:30 p.m., Masquer Theater, free, donations go to The Center, a community center for LGBTQ+ people in Missoula. Contains slurs and violence.

Jazzoula’s spring edition

(April 26-29)

The city’s jazz festival returns for its spring installment, with dozens of combos playing over the course of four days at the ZACC Show Room.

This year will include an homage to Chuck Florence for his 80th birthday on Friday. The virtuoso saxophonist, a member of the Big Sky Mudflaps, came up in Detroit. He’ll be performing with his “Motor City Five.”

Details: $17-20, all ages. Doors at 5:30, show is at 6:30 p.m. Full schedule at zootownarts.org.

Radius Ceramics Invitational

(April 21-June 3)

The gallery’s seventh annual clay show will present work by artists creating innovative work in the medium, from functional to sculptural. The artists are Brooke Armstrong, Rickie Barnett, Nicholas Bernard, Mary Black, Peter Pincus, Stephanie Seguin, Adam Spector, Kaname Takada and Sumiko Takada.

String Orchestra of the Rockies

(April 23)

The conductorless professional ensemble is hosting pianist Adam Neiman, a Grammy nominee, who will perform his Piano Concerto No. 1. Also hear a string quartet by Schumann and a piece by Beethoven interpreting Mozart.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Music Recital Hall, UM. Neiman will give a free master class April 21, 2 p.m. same location.