Things to do in Missoula: ZACC Comedy Showcase, Drink & Draw, 'Dirty Dancing'

Here are some events, art exhibitions and pop-ups happening in Missoula.
Dinner on the Diamond
(Friday, Aug. 14)
Ogren Park Allegiance Field and the Paddleheads are hosting Dinner on the Diamond, a socially distanced culinary experience. Tickets are $50 and include a curated menu and reservations on the ball field. Paired wine and beer options are available for purchase at your table.
To see the Aug. 14 menu and purchase tickets, visit milb.com/missoula.
ZACC Comedy Showcase
(Saturday, Aug. 15)
Catch this year's Zootown Arts Community Center Comedy Showcase via live stream from the ZACC stage. Comedians Lenny Peppers, Thomas Blake, Kaiser Leib, James Johnson, Abby Gillespie, Rick Hanni and Amy Lee Smith will perform, hosted by August Ansley.
Donations can be made to Venmo, Paypal or at this link: https://givebutter.com/D87PD3. The ZACC pays 70% of all funds raised to performers or a charity of their choice, and this show's proceeds will go to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Shows will be streamed via the ZACC's YouTube and Facebook pages, and Missoula Community Access Television's YouTube page and local cable channel.
The showcase is the first in the ZACC's new series, "Social Distance Sessions," in partnership with MCAT. For more information and to see a schedule of upcoming shows, visit zootownarts.org.
Live jazz music at Ten Spoon
(Saturday, Aug. 15)
Jazz-blues band Mary Place and Blue Moon will play on the lawn at Ten Spoon Vineyard + Winery from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Masks are required inside and there is a $5 cover.
'Art for Shelter' online art auction
(Now through Aug. 22)
Organized by Hellgate High School senior Isabel Emmert-Nolte, "Art for Shelter: An Artistic Experience in Giving," features paintings, drawings, prints, photography and more and benefits the Poverello Center's Emergency Shelter program.
Art can be viewed and bid on at thepoverellocenter.org/artforshelter/. The work is also on display at Frame of Mind and Montgomery Distillery.
Polson Skatejam
(Saturday, Aug. 15)
Celebrate the western Montana skateboarding community at Polson's Annual Skatejam at Polson Skatepark from noon to 7 p.m. Live music, food trucks and a silent auction will round out a day of skateboarding. A beer garden will be available for adults 21 and older catered by The Perfect Shot Tavern and Glacier Brewing Company. Proceeds will go towards expanding the Polson Skatepark. For more information, visit http://polsonskatepark.com/.
Downtown Missoula Pop-ups
(Tuesday-Thursday)
While Out to Lunch and Downtown ToNight aren’t coming back this season because of the pandemic threat, three nights of “pop-ups” with a smaller selection of vendors can help fill the void. Head to Caras Park to hit up some local food trucks sans large crowds.
The schedule:
Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m.
Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Thursdays, 5-8 p.m.
Drink & Draw: Architectural Perspective
(Wednesday, Aug. 19)
The Zootown Arts Community Center, Western Cider and Missoula Architecture + Design are hosting an in-person Drink & Draw at Western Cider outside on the patio from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
ZACC staff will wear masks; attendees are not required to. Sanitized art materials will be provided. The event is free, but registration is required. Attendance will be capped to maintain social distancing. Donations encouraged.
'Dirty Dancing' at Centerfield Cinema
(Thursday, Aug. 20)
The Roxy Theater and the Missoula PaddleHeads partnered up on the project to bring movies back to the Garden City each Thursday night.
The capacity is limited and seating is spaced out on the field via designated “squares” outlined on the grass. You can buy a 10-by-10-foot pod for four people or a 20-by-20 pod for eight. There are premium and general admission seats available, too. To purchase, go to https://bit.ly/3fcy6Md.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Food and beverages are available for purchase and masks are required while on the concourse.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!