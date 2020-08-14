Things to do in Missoula: ZACC Comedy Showcase, Drink & Draw, 'Dirty Dancing'

ZACC staff will wear masks; attendees are not required to. Sanitized art materials will be provided. The event is free, but registration is required. Attendance will be capped to maintain social distancing. Donations encouraged.

'Dirty Dancing' at Centerfield Cinema

(Thursday, Aug. 20)

The Roxy Theater and the Missoula PaddleHeads partnered up on the project to bring movies back to the Garden City each Thursday night.

The capacity is limited and seating is spaced out on the field via designated “squares” outlined on the grass. You can buy a 10-by-10-foot pod for four people or a 20-by-20 pod for eight. There are premium and general admission seats available, too. To purchase, go to https://bit.ly/3fcy6Md.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Food and beverages are available for purchase and masks are required while on the concourse.

