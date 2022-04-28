Things to do: IWFF, Jazzoula, symphony's family concert

Here's a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula.

UM’s ‘She Loves Me’

(April 28-30, May 1-8)

A Tony Award-winning musical will cross the stage at the Montana Theatre after a yearlong postponement.

“She Loves Me” brings together the University of Montana's School of Music and the School of Theatre and Dance, complete with a live orchestra.

According to a UM news release, the romantic story is a “treasured musical adaptation of the play ‘Parfumerie,’ by Miklos Laslo, whose plot was plucked for the Tom Hanks-Meg Ryan classic, “You’ve Got Mail.” In this telling, two shop workers in 1930s Budapest are combative at work yet unknowing pen pals. The music and lyrics were written by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick of “Fiddler on the Roof.”

Associate professor Pamyla Stiehl is directing and choreographing, with MFA candidate Spencer Stern in the music director’s chair.

The run continues April 29-30, May 4-7, at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on May 1 and 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available through the “pick what you pay” program at griztix.com, buying in advance is recommended.

International Wildlife Film Festival

(Through April 30 in person, May 1-7 virtual)

The 45th annual wildlife film fest zooms at cheetah speed into its final weekend. Screenings continue through April 30 in the Roxy Theater. After that, the virtual catalog opens from May 1-8.

Here’s a few of the in-person special events during closing weekend:

Friday, April 29: “Wildly Drawn Shorts” with a filmmaker Q&A at the Roxy.

Saturday, April 30: “Best of Festival” rescreenings at the Roxy.

Go to wildlifefilms.org for more information.

Izaak Opatz’s album release show

(Friday, April 29)

“Extra Medium” is the latest release from Izaak Opatz, a Whitefish native who started his songwriting career here in Missoula with the Best Westerns, in which his baritone stories enunciated over musical backdrops that rest somewhere between country and rock and roll. (For a while, they called their style “dirt wave.”)

Opatz has pursued a solo career, where he and his collaborators work under a less rollicking style of arrangements that place his words at the front over the vibe. Find out what heartbreak has brought him by checking out “Extra Medium” at the release show or via digital platforms.

Opatz is fond of nontraditional venues, and so his show will be held at Love Boat Paddle Co., at 738 S. First St. W., near Free Cycles. The show time is around 8-11 p.m., and you’ll also hear Dean Johnson.

Jazzoula at the ZACC

(Friday-Sunday, April 29-May 1)

The 2022 Jazzoula festival continues this weekend, with jazz groups ranging from small combos to big bands performing in the Show Room at the Zootown Arts Community Center.

The lineup is almost entirely from the Missoula area or maintains ties here, as the festival aims to showcase western Montana’s instrumental and vocal talents.

It runs Fridays-Saturday, April 29-30, with doors at 5:30 p.m. and music starting at 6:30 p.m. Then on Sunday, May 1, head over early with doors at 10 a.m. and music at 11. Admission is $18 general or $15 for students and those 50 and up.

Friday, April 29

Music at 6:30 p.m. Doors at 5:30 p.m.

All City High School Combo; Matt Austin Quartet; The Absent Wilson Conspiracy with Steven Gores; SG Modern Jazz Project; Chuck Florence & Jim Driscoll Band; Canta Brasil.

Saturday, April 30

Music at 6:30 p.m. Doors at 5:30 p.m.

Lhanna Writesel Quartet; Melody Anderson Trio (Kyle Curtis, Pete Hand, Ed Stalling) plus one of Anderson’s vocal students; Crosstalk; Virginia Vinal Women’s Swing Orchestra with Kimberlee Carlson vocals; Missoula Jazz Collective; Salsa Loca.

Sunday, May 1

Music at 11 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.

UM Combo; Naomi Moon Siegel Trio featuring Tommy Sciple bass and Ed Stalling drums set; Milan House Quartet with Jeff Troxel guitar; Patti Nolan and Friends.

Symphony’s Family Concert

(Sunday, May 1)

A contemporary piece custom-made to introduce kids to classical music is coming to Missoula this week.

The Family Concert was originally scheduled earlier this year, but was postponed due to the omicron surge. Luckily, the guest composer of the piece, James Stephenson, was able to reschedule a visit with two public events. His piece, “Once Upon a Symphony,” will bring kids “on an adventure through nature with animals, rivers and forests and represented by different instruments,” according to a news release. Music director Julia Tai will be joined by theater director Rosie Seitz-Ayers for extra dramatic flair.

The performance is Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m. in the Dennison Theatre. Tickets are $8. Head to missoulasymphony.org or call 406-721-3194. Livestreams are available.

On Thursday, April 28, from 3-4 p.m., you can head to the Missoula Public Library and get a map to lead you around the library with Tai. On Saturday, April 30, Stephenson will give a public presentation (more geared toward adults) from 3-4 p.m.

