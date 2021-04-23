Things to do: IWFF, live music (in person), Social Distance Sessions finale

Here's a quick guide to upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula this week.
International Wildlife Film Festival
(Virtual catalog open through May 15)
The 44th annual International Wildlife Film Festival continues this week in a flexible pandemic-era format with world-class documentaries available online and at select outdoor screenings. If online is your flavor, there's a new batch opening up at 12 a.m. Saturday in the virtual catalog. If you're in the mood for open-air viewing, films will screen at the Roxy Garden on Thursdays and Fridays. (Seats are limited, so buy in advance.) Head to wildlifefilms.org for tickets or a handy "how to fest" guide.
Ceramics Invitational
(On view through June 5)
The Radius Gallery’s sixth annual Ceramics Invitational opens up their space to innovative artists from around the U.S. working in clay — think of finely considered and handsome functional ware to more whimsical pieces, such as sculptures that look like dinosaur balloon animals.
The artists are Katriona Drijber, Stuart Gair, Iva Hass, Clara Grace Hoag, Chris Kelsey, Brett Kern, Suze Lindsay, Courtney Murphy, David Regan, Andrew Rivera, and Melanie Sherman.
The show’s open through June 5. Check radiusgallery.com for more information.
Live music
(Varied dates)
There are select venues to hear music live and in person again.
Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery: Travis Yost, a singer-songwriter and guitarist, on Friday, April 23; and the duo of Beth Lo (bass) and David Horgan (guitar) on Saturday, April 24. The tasting room is open from 4-9 p.m. and the music starts at 6. Cover is $5, kids are free. Outdoor seating only, masks required indoors. Closed on rainy nights. Check Ten Spoon's Facebook page for more information.
Old Post: The renovated pub has a jazz night on Thursdays from 7-10 p.m. with Kimberly West (vocals), Chuck Florence (clarinet, saxophone), David Horgan (guitar) and Beth Lo (bass).
Imagine Nation Brewing: The patio looking over the Clark Fork River is back again, and along with it, another performance space for live music. On Saturday, April 24, you can hear guitarist John Floridis and violinist Amelia Thornton. Plus, on Thursdays, the Irish music combos are back from 4-7 p.m.
Social Distance Sessions
(Saturday, April 24)
After eight months of weekly livestreams, the Social Distance Sessions at the ZACC are holding a finale.
They’ve hosted bands from rock, punk, psych and pop to roots music; stand-up comedy and original plays at their stage in the Show Room events center, broadcast with MCAT to home viewers.
After this weekend, they’re taking a monthlong break for May, after which they will be reopening to live shows with Saturday performances still streamed.
To mark the occasion, they’re inviting venerable rock band VTO, who are hosting a “Punk Rock (Live) Karaoke” night.
Hear classics performed by the band and guests Chris Bacon, Kateena Bell, John Brownell, Ali Gadbow, Bryan Hickey, Dave Jones, Kaylen Krebsbach, Kia Liszak, Dave Parsons and Doug Smith.
It streams at 7:30 p.m. Go to the ZACC Facebook or YouTube channel or MCAT’s Local Live site.
To donate for the free performance, go to givebutter.com/MjuZsh.
Clay Studio of Missoula's virtual auction closer
(Saturday, April 24)
The ceramics nonprofit's annual auction, "Potsketch," has been open for bids online all month with hundreds of donated works from locals and some from abroad, including affordable 2D "potsketches" and 3D pieces. On the closing night, you can watch a live stream and meet the resident artists and hear them talk about their favorite pieces. It starts at 6 p.m. To watch or bid, go to potsketch2021.givesmart.com.
Dance New Works
(On demand through May 2)
Choreographers, dancers and techs (and a band) from the University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance filmed original works in a custom space in the parking garage for an audience of parked cars earlier this month.
Home viewers can watch the results in “Dance New Works,” which is streaming on demand through May 2. You’ll see original pieces by faculty, students and a guest artist, complete with lighting, sound and costume design in unexpected environs.
Go to umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice to check it out. Tickets cost $10 general admission.
Centerfield Cinema
(Thursday, April 29)
Everything is and will be awesome when “The Lego Movie,” hits the big screen at Ogren-Allegiance Park this week. At Centerfield Cinema, you can buy a socially distanced ticket for the stands or down on the field for a pod of four or eight.
The Roxy and the Paddleheads are continuing the Thursday shows after a successful run last summer. To buy a ticket and check out the line-up, go to milb.com/missoula.