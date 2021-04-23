Things to do: IWFF, live music (in person), Social Distance Sessions finale

International Wildlife Film Festival

The 44th annual International Wildlife Film Festival continues this week in a flexible pandemic-era format with world-class documentaries available online and at select outdoor screenings. If online is your flavor, there's a new batch opening up at 12 a.m. Saturday in the virtual catalog. If you're in the mood for open-air viewing, films will screen at the Roxy Garden on Thursdays and Fridays. (Seats are limited, so buy in advance.) Head to wildlifefilms.org for tickets or a handy "how to fest" guide.