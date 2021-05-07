Things to do: IWFF, theater and dance online

Here’s a quick guide to arts events around Missoula this week.

‘Schoolhouse Rock Live!’ in person at MCT

(In person and streaming)

Missoula Community Theatre takes viewers back to the ‘70s with fun and catchy tunes of “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” courtesy of six (vaccinated) cast members on stage, with no masks.

The family-friendly musical adaptation tells the story of a schoolteacher, nervous before his first day in class, revisiting classic tunes like “I’m Just A Bill” and “Three is the Magic Number.”

The limited capacity in-person performances are May 8-9, with only 50 people allowed in the auditorium. Masks are required. Tickets are $20 each.

The streamed version is available May 7-16. Tickets are $10. Go to mctinc.org to purchase.

IWFF online, at the ballpark

(Multiple dates)