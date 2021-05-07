Things to do: IWFF, theater and dance online

Here’s a quick guide to arts events around Missoula this week.
‘Schoolhouse Rock Live!’ in person at MCT
(In person and streaming)
Missoula Community Theatre takes viewers back to the ‘70s with fun and catchy tunes of “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” courtesy of six (vaccinated) cast members on stage, with no masks.
The family-friendly musical adaptation tells the story of a schoolteacher, nervous before his first day in class, revisiting classic tunes like “I’m Just A Bill” and “Three is the Magic Number.”
The limited capacity in-person performances are May 8-9, with only 50 people allowed in the auditorium. Masks are required. Tickets are $20 each.
The streamed version is available May 7-16. Tickets are $10. Go to mctinc.org to purchase.
IWFF online, at the ballpark
(Multiple dates)
The herd keeps moving this week at the hybrid International Wildlife Film Festival. For online viewers, there’s a new set of movies getting released into the virtual catalog. For those who want to see something in-person and outside, films will be shown on Thursdays and Fridays at the Roxy Movie Garden. Or throw on your best animal costume and head to Ogren Park at Allegiance Field on Saturday night for “Kingdoms of Fire, Ice and Fairytales.”
Go to wildllifefilms.org for more information.
Live music
(Multiple venues)
Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery: Missoula duo Judith Gap will bring their acoustic guitar, violin, and harmonies to the grounds on Friday; and the Jennings Trio will send honky-tonk and yodeling echoing through the hills on Saturday. Music is at 6 p.m., the tasting room’s open from 4-9 p.m. It’s a $5 cover. Masks required indoors. Closed on rainy nights, check the winery’s Facebook page for updates.
Stave & Hoop: Check out a “dueling pianos” show from Doug Olsen and Josh Farmer on Friday, May 7, starting at 9 p.m., no cover. Or head to a solo set from singer-songwriter Maria Zepeda, who released a new album “Seasons of Sorrow” with her duo Emzee & Silas earlier this year. She’s on the calendar for Thursday, May 13, at 8 p.m. Cover is $5.
Imagine Nation: The Thursday shows by the Imagine Ireland Celtic group are back on the newly expanded patio, which is open until 8 p.m.
Bare Bait Dance’s streaming performance
(Through May 16)
Missoula’s contemporary modern dance company filmed an original performance, “Window Dressing,” to close out its season. Director/choreographer Joy French designed the piece to be performed and shot at a private home, with cinematographers Mike Steinberg and Kelly Bouma.
You’ll also see short original pieces from the group’s Kinetoscope screen dance line-up in one dance extravaganza.
It costs $25 general or $10 for students. Head to barebaitdance.org.
'Pitch Perfect' at the ballpark
(Thursday, May 13)
A cappella means not just harmony but cutthroat competition when the 2012 comedy “Pitch Perfect” (2012) hits the ballpark for “Centerfield Cinema,” presented by the Paddleheads and the Roxy Theater.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30. Tickets are available in the stands or on the field with social distancing. Head to bit.ly/CFCinema for prices or advance purchase.