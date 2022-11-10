Things to do: Jazz, condensed Shakespeare and 'Call of the Wild'

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

Jazzoula continues at the ZACC

(Nov. 10-12)

The city’s community jazz festival had so many groups they could’ve invited back in spring that they’ve decided to add a fall version. From Nov. 10-12, performers will hit the ZACC Show Room for 30-45 minute sets. They include large ensembles, classic styles, modern ones and small groups.

The Friday concert includes celebrated musician MJ Williams, who has a new album with her trio, which includes pianist Anna Tappan and bassist Rob Kohler.

Go to zootownarts.org for tickets and the full line-ups on each night. Tickets are $20, $17 students and seniors 50 and up.

‘The Call of the Wild’ at UM

(Through Nov. 10-13, 17-20)

The University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance season continues with a seasonally appropriate story: Jack London’s novel, “The Call of the Wild.”

The story of adventure and survival in the colds of the Yukon has been translated to a stage play, with student thespians taking on the daunting task of portraying the famed author’s animal characters along with its human ones.

All shows are in the Masquer Theatre in the PAR/TV Center. For tickets, go to griztix.com.

Y2K Dance Party at Free Cycles

(Friday, Nov. 11)

The bike shop and Ultimate frisbee team Fishpix are hosting an evening devoted to the relatively calmer apocalypse vibes of 1999, when fears that all computer systems would fail due to the rollover to 2000. Everything turned out fine for a while, so get in the mood with some dancing and tunes from the 1990s and early 2000s.

Donations are $5. Expect refreshments and games. It runs from 7-10 p.m.

Second Friday at Frame of Mind

(Friday, Nov. 11)

Jennifer Baylis, a Missoula figurative artist, is showing paintings at the shop/gallery this month, with a second Friday opening on Nov. 11 from 5:30-8 p.m. She earned the opportunity through a prize in the last open juried exhibition. Baylis has more than 30 pieces in the show, which include around eight portraits of Missoula residents and some familiar sites such as Bernice’s Bakery and Veera Donuts. They’ll be on view the whole month.

Lucius at the Top Hat

(Monday, Nov. 14)

The nearly twin-like vocalists, who’ve backed everyone from Roger Waters to Ozzy and Brandi Carlile, are bringing their new dance-oriented record to the Top Hat. See this week’s interview for more information.

Shakespeare in the Parks winter tour

(Tuesday, Nov. 15)

If you’re unfamiliar with the Bard, here’s your chance to see it all in very, very condensed form.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) — Revised” sprints through all 37 plays in an hour and half, with a cast of only three.

The play is coming here through the Montana Shakespeare in the Parks for its winter tour.

It’s at 7:30 p.m. in the Dennison Theatre at UM. Admission is free.