Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around the city in the week ahead.

UM percussion concert

(Friday, March 10)

The racket will be harmonious and rhythmic at UM’s spring percussion concert, featuring the its percussion students and the Islanders Steel Drum Band.

You can hear composer Dave Hall’s “Pyroclastic Steam,” for full percussion orchestra; plus three pieces for soloists. Robert Chappel’s “Open Window” features senior steelpan soloist Willie Baltz. Michael Burritt’s “Blue Flame” has Delaney Wirtala on marimba with a percussion quartet. Steve Houghton’s “The Path,” features John Wicks as soloist backed by a percussion orchestra. Wicks, a member of Fitz and the Tantrums, joined the jazz faculty this year.

The Islanders will take over with some classics by steelpan composer Lennox “Boogsie” Sharp plus adaptations of pop classics by Stevie Wonder, and more.

It’s at 7:30 p.m. in the Dennison Theatre at UM. Go to griztix.com for more information.

A local movie premieres after 12 years

(Saturday, March 11)

In the relatively simpler times of 2009, John Nilles and everyone he could find began shooting a micro-budget movie called “Saving for the Day.” Due to life occurrences, funding and the need for some reshoots, the movie didn’t “finish” shooting until 2017. Postproduction, meanwhile, crossed the finish line before the close of 2021.

The plot involves a young man trying to find a key to a treasure chest, which happens to be in the possession of a young woman. They need to surpass a series of tests, which was a convenient way to let the filmmakers the chance to try out some 15 different genres. Promotional stills indicate there will be zombies, Indiana Jones riffs and the raiding of a castle.

The movie is now ready for release, with a world premiere on Saturday at The Wilma.

Head to logjampresents.com for ticket info. They run $15 a piece. There will be a red carpet and a photographer shooting in kind.

‘Pride and Prejudice’ at UM

(Through March 12)

The School of Theatre and Dance is staging a revised Jane Austen production, with a version of her classic novel that was rewritten in 2017 by Kate Hamill. The humor and pace have been upgraded for contemporary audiences.

The show continues through March 12. All performances are in the Montana Theatre, PAR/TV Center. For tickets, go to griztix.com.

Chilean jazz/folk songwriter

(Sunday, March 12)

Camila Meza, a Chilean guitarist and singer, plays in a variety of contexts. You may have seen her here in Missoula at Daly Jazz once with trombonist Ryan Keberle’s group, Catharsis, which boasts melody alongside South American dance rhythms. She also crosses the lines into indie and folk.

In 2022, she won in the Downbeat Critics Poll’s Rising Star category for female vocalist. Her latest album, “Ambar,” was recorded with the Nectar Orchestra. According to the magazine, she spent at least half a year in Montana during the pandemic.

On Sunday, she’ll perform in a duo setting with Caleb Van Gelder on percussion.

She’ll play two sets, starting at 7 p.m. Longstaff House is located at 601 Longstaff St. Suggested donation is $30. To RSVP, email parkerjohn(at)gmail.com.

Naomi Siegel Quartet online

(Anytime you want)

The latest episode of the Myrna Soundstage series from the performing arts center in Helena features a new Missoula quartet, with full performances and interviews.

Trombonist-composer Naomi Siegel formed a unique quartet with a two-horn front line and no chordal instrument like a guitar or piano. She’s joined by saxophonist Lhanna Writesel (Transcendental Express), with bassist Tommy Sciple (UM jazz faculty) and drummer Ed Stalling (Salsa Loca, among many others).

You can watch it on the Myrna Loy's YouTube channel.

Yo La Tengo live score

(Anytime you want)

Fans of Yo La Tengo and documentaries may have caught a special concert back in 2011. The long-running indie group came to Missoula to perform a live score to underwater films by Jean Painleve, in which the French filmmaker used real footage and narrated himself (making up facts along the way.) The score itself has been available for years on physical media as "The Sounds of the Sounds of Science." However, the Criterion Channel is streaming the score and the films in one package for the first time.

You need a Criterion subscription to check it out. Movies cycle out regularly, so jump on it while you can.

Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival

(Thursday-Friday, March 16-17)

The 45th annual Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival is returning to the University of Montana next week.

The Jazz Program is bringing in around a thousand students from the state and region for workshops and classes with visiting pros from around the U.S.

The guests this year are saxophonist Caroline Davis of New York; trumpeter Trent Austin of Kansas City; trombonist Phil Ostrander of Minneapolis; pianist Reggie Thomas of Chicago; bassist Heather Chriscaden of Seattle; and drummer Tina Raymond of Los Angeles.

You can also hear the UM jazz faculty, who have a new album, “Montana Sounds,” out now on CD and on streaming services.

The guests, the faculty band and the top student bands from each days’ workshops will play evening concerts at the Dennison Theatre, March 16-17, at 7:30 p.m. Go to griztix.com for tickets. Head to Stave & Hoop after the shows to catch a late jam session.