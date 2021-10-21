Things to do: Jim Harrison's 'Complete Poems,' Pianissimo! at UM

A quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events in the Missoula area in the coming week.
Pianissimo! at UM
(Friday-Saturday, Oct. 22-23)
The 13th annual Pianissimo! concerts at the University of Montana School of Music are back after a year's hiatus.
This weekend’s “Roll Over, Beethoven” concert was intended to mark the composer’s 250th birthday last year, which they rolled over to 2021, per a UM news release. In case the title didn’t remind you, the Pianissimo concerts are open to music of all genres, and known for quirky musical picks alongside the classics.
The program includes tributes to Beethoven in the form of his pieces in novel combinations, such as Symphony No. 5 in C Minor for five pianists and pieces by Billy Joel, Michael Jackson, Queen and more. The performers include UM faculty like Christopher Hahn, Nancy Cooper and Margery Whatley, plus community members and students.
Evening dates with livestream option: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23, both at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall. Tickets are $25 general, $20 seniors and $10 for students. The livestream is $20 at Showtix4U.com/events/17722.
Family friendly version: Poco Pianissimo! is a shortened version with energetic pieces for kids, performed sans intermission. It’s Saturday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m., also in the Music Recital Hall. Tickets are $15 for adults and no charge for kids.
Haunted Prom show at ZACC
(Friday, Oct. 22)
Channel your inner Carrie for the Haunted Prom at the ZACC Show Room with Spirit Hotel and the Cleaning Crew bringing the rock and hip-hop.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the formal dancing of the undead begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, available in advance. Masks are required in the Show Room when not eating or drinking beverages.
Halloween jazz
(Saturday, Oct. 23)
The SG Modern Jazz Project promises a “Very Spooky Jazzy Night” at the ZACC Show Room. We hope that means Vince Guaraldi tunes from his score to “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” and perhaps a horn-led reimagining of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Howl at the Moon.”
The group, which is inspired by fusion, features Troy Bashor (drums), Mike Johns (bass), DR Halsell (guitar), Dylan Dwyer (saxophone), Jeff Stickney (trumpet), Meghan Morris (vocals) and Stephane Gariepy (keyboards).
Doors are at 7 p.m. and the show is at 7:30. Cover is $10. Got to zootownarts.org for tickets or more information.
MCT starts a new season
(Through Oct. 31)
Missoula Community Theatre is returning for a more-normal 2021-22 season, after a truncated prior year with small casts, very limited in-person seating and streaming video.
The season opener is a comedy, “Sister Amnesia’s Country Western Nunsense Jamboree,” directed by Michael McGill — also MCT Inc.’s executive director — who’s retiring after 40 years with the company.
MCT describes it as a light-hearted comedy with music and jokes that cross denominations.
The big difference with MCT’s new season comes in the seating charts. In the pilot program, tickets are not sold for an assigned seat, but general admission in three tier categories that will have staggered entry. Section A folks who pay $30 can get a free drink and start moving in 40 minutes before show time; Section B are $25 and can head in 20 minutes beforehand; and Section C are $20 for 10 minutes in advance. Go to mctinc.org.
‘Smokus Pocus: A 4/20 Magic Show’
(Saturday, Oct. 23)
With “Smokus Pocus,” Ben Zabin has transmogrified his marijuana knowledge from his drug-dealing days into a magic act. The Portland performer is coming over to Missoula for a show, where he’ll no doubt have time to gain inspiration from the myriad head shops.
It’s at 7 p.m. at the West Side Theater, 1200 Shakespeare St. Tickets are $25, go to bit.ly/3G1P669. 18 and up only.
Dance on screen
(Friday, Oct. 22-Nov. 5)
See original works by UM students and professional choreographers during the “Dance Film Fest,” presented by the ASUM Dance Club. The classes in the UM School of Theatre & Dance developed dance for the screen, a genre unto itself, with the guidance of Joy French of Bait Bait Dance and an assistant adjunct professor.
The live screening is at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, in the University Center Theater. You can also stream it from Oct. 22-Nov. 5 at bit.ly/um-dance.
Tickets are $20 general, $10 faculty or staff, or $4 for students. All prices are suggested.
Jim Harrison as poet
(Tuesday, Oct. 26)
The late author’s verse has been collected into a weighty 950-page volume, “Jim Harrison: Complete Poems,” out later this year on Copper Canyon Press.
Neophytes and diehards alike can mark the occasion with a Montana Book Festival virtual event, “Untrammeled Renegade Genius: Jim Harrison as Poet,” with a cast of notable authors local, national and international — Terry Tempest Williams, Colum McCann, Chris Dombrowski and Chris La Tray. Expect readings, stories and a Q&A. Register for free at montanabookfestival.com. You can also buy a ticket that includes a copy of the book and an issue of the Whitefish Review.
It starts at 6 p.m. MDT.
Quiet Ruckus Octet
(Thursday, Oct. 28)
A new group that plays contemporary styles of jazz will perform at the ZACC Show Room.
The eight-piece, led by trombonist Mitchell Bailey (a UM master’s graduate), will play his originals along with arrangements of pieces by masters of post-bop (Wayne Shorter) and grunge (Chris Cornell), and more, according to a ZACC news release.
Here’s the full list of players besides Bailey: Skyler Mendell (trumpet), Lhanna Writesel (alto saxophone), Garret Waters (tenor saxophone), Michelle Sweeney (baritone saxophone), Connor Racicot (piano), Finn Caroll (bass) and Ed Stalling (percussion).
The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, available in advance at zootownarts.org. Masks are required when you’re not taking a drink.