Things to do: Jim Harrison's 'Complete Poems,' Pianissimo! at UM

A quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events in the Missoula area in the coming week.

Pianissimo! at UM

(Friday-Saturday, Oct. 22-23)

The 13th annual Pianissimo! concerts at the University of Montana School of Music are back after a year's hiatus.

This weekend’s “Roll Over, Beethoven” concert was intended to mark the composer’s 250th birthday last year, which they rolled over to 2021, per a UM news release. In case the title didn’t remind you, the Pianissimo concerts are open to music of all genres, and known for quirky musical picks alongside the classics.

The program includes tributes to Beethoven in the form of his pieces in novel combinations, such as Symphony No. 5 in C Minor for five pianists and pieces by Billy Joel, Michael Jackson, Queen and more. The performers include UM faculty like Christopher Hahn, Nancy Cooper and Margery Whatley, plus community members and students.

Evening dates with livestream option: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23, both at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall. Tickets are $25 general, $20 seniors and $10 for students. The livestream is $20 at Showtix4U.com/events/17722.