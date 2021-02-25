Things to do: KBGA and ZACC livestreams, new art at MAM

The all-virtual celebration of nonfiction filmmaking rolls into its final weekend. If you need some help deciding which movies to watch, by Friday morning, the judges will have announced the winners for the competitions — Feature, Big Sky Award, Short and Mini-Doc.

Also take a look at the spotlight film for the closing weekend: “Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust,” (Feb. 26-28), which examines the intersection of water rights in the Owens Valley, source of Los Angeles’ water, and communities of Indigenous people, Japanese-Americans who were imprisoned during WWII and their descendants, and the environmentalists all fighting for their rights in a land to which they are deeply connected.

Canta Brasil live from the ZACC

(Saturday, Feb. 27)

Have a dance party in your living room when the Social Distance Sessions bring Canta Brasil to the Show Room stage for a Saturday livestream.

The group promises an evening of “Bossa-nova, samba, choro, forro, cote,” with their lineup of veterans — Magda Chaney (vocals), Ed Stalling and Pedro Marques (percussion), David Horgan (guitar and cavaquinho), Beth Lo (bass), and Graeme Pletscher (saxophone).