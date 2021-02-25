Things to do: KBGA and ZACC livestreams, new art at MAM

Here's a quick guide to some arts and cultural events happening around Missoula this week.
New KBGA livestream
(Friday, Feb. 26)
KBGA has teamed up with MCAT and Zootown Arts Community Center on a new livestream series, “Play it Forward.”
The new monthly series and accompanying podcast pairs up local artists and community organizations. The first entry features music by Ash Nataanii (of local rock phenoms Fuuls) who has a new solo album, “Exit Music for Exit Wounds,” out on local Anything Bagel Records, and Elijah Jalil.
The featured community group is HereMT, a new outdoor recreation program through Missoula Parks and Rec centered on BIPOC community members. In addition to the concert, you can hear founder Alex Kim interview the two performers.
To watch, go to the Zootown Arts Community Center’s Facebook page, MCAT’s YouTube channel or MCAT’s Local Live website at 7:30 p.m. (Shows are archived online for later viewing.)
It’s free, donations are suggested through Givebutter at givebutter/com/I4NxDp. HereMT will receive 70% of the donations.
Big Sky Documentary Film Festival’s final weekend
(Through Feb. 28)
The all-virtual celebration of nonfiction filmmaking rolls into its final weekend. If you need some help deciding which movies to watch, by Friday morning, the judges will have announced the winners for the competitions — Feature, Big Sky Award, Short and Mini-Doc.
Also take a look at the spotlight film for the closing weekend: “Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust,” (Feb. 26-28), which examines the intersection of water rights in the Owens Valley, source of Los Angeles’ water, and communities of Indigenous people, Japanese-Americans who were imprisoned during WWII and their descendants, and the environmentalists all fighting for their rights in a land to which they are deeply connected.
Canta Brasil live from the ZACC
(Saturday, Feb. 27)
Have a dance party in your living room when the Social Distance Sessions bring Canta Brasil to the Show Room stage for a Saturday livestream.
The group promises an evening of “Bossa-nova, samba, choro, forro, cote,” with their lineup of veterans — Magda Chaney (vocals), Ed Stalling and Pedro Marques (percussion), David Horgan (guitar and cavaquinho), Beth Lo (bass), and Graeme Pletscher (saxophone).
To watch, go to the Zootown Arts Community Center’s Facebook page, MCAT’s YouTube channel or MCAT’s Local Live website at 7:30 p.m. (Shows are archived online for later viewing.
It’s free, donations are suggested through Givebutter at givebutter.com/Mildb7.
Eric Carlson at Missoula Art Museum
(Through May 22)
Missoula-based artist Eric Carlson has a new show, “Entanglements,” that opened this week at the Missoula Art Museum.
Carlson’s professional work as an archaeologist and archaeological illustrator has brought him to wild places around Montana and Alaska, and most recently, Hawaii. A trained illustrator who’s deeply familiar with nature, his large-scale paintings “explore the entanglements of living organisms and processes of change. Time, in these paintings, is durational allowing depictions of movement and the flow of energy,” according to the MAM.
The show is on view through May 22. MAM’s hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
'Patsy Cline' musical in Hamilton
(Feb. 26-28, March 5-7 and 12-14)
The Hamilton Playhouse is going online with a musical, "Always, Patsy Cline," about the famed country singer and one of her fans. Mara Luther portrays the singer, performing a number of her hits, and April Sommers as Louise Seger, her fan-turned-friend.
The cast, and a live band, are pre-recording the show which will be available Feb. 26-28, March 5-7 and 12-14. Tickets are $18, go on sale at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 and can be purchased online at hamiltonplayers.com.