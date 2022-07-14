Things to do: Latin American art, Northside Movie Night

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the next week.

Latin American art at the MMAC

(Opens Friday, July 15)

The Montana Museum of Art and Culture is opening a new exhibition, “Fiesta de Santos: Latin American Festival and Devotional Arts,” this week.

The “exhibition includes works from ancient America that, alongside European models, inspired the hybrid and syncretistic arts of Latin America in both a colonial and post-colonial context,” according to a UM news release.

“The works include festival masks, sculpted saints and brightly colored textiles and graphic arts that reveal the popular piety and aesthetic sensibilities of diverse communities across Latin America,” Rafael Chacón, MMAC’s director, said in the release.

The reception is on Friday, July 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The exhibition stays on view through Oct. 1 in the Meloy Gallery in the PAR/TV Center.

Peace Party at Ogren Park

(Friday, July 15)

Jeannette Rankin Peace Center is hosting a Peace Party at Ogren Park-Allegiance Field to "reconnect, celebrate the success stories of the past few years, honor our former director Betsy, meet our new director Jacqueline, dance, eat, and have FUN!"

The party will feature dancing, food, lawn games, a live and silent auction, all to the tunes of Wolf & The Moons. This year's "Peacemaker Award" will also given. Doors open at 5 p.m. Kids 12 and under get in free. To purchase tickets, visit jrpc.org/peace-party.

Fleet Foxes at KettleHouse

(Sunday, July 17)

The Fleet Foxes are returning to Missoula, this time for an outdoor concert at the amphitheater in Bonner.

In 2017, the band played at the Wilma as the first date of its tour behind “Crack-Up.” Similarly, the KettleHouse show is the first time they’ve played songs from their record, “Shore,” which was released way back in fall 2020. Luckily, the group’s fog-bank o’ harmonies sounded like they were listening to music that predated pop and have aged well.

The opener is Tim Bernardes, a Brazilian songwriter. Aquarium Drunkard said his album, “Mil Coisas Invisiveis,” released in June, “stakes his claim as a graceful and earnest chanteur, joining the ranks of fellow countrymen Jorge Ben, Caetaneo Veloso, and Clube da Esquina.”

Tickets are $35-$45 in advance at logjampresents.com. Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Northside Movie Night

(Saturday, July 16)

If you need a good laugh about the impending destruction of the planet, look further in the past than "Don't Look Up!" Revisit a classic that centers on good-old-fashioned nuclear annihilation through government mishaps and miscommunication. The pick this week at Missoula Outdoor Cinema is Stanley Kubrick’s satirical black comedy, “Dr. Strangelove.”

Films are screened at the Head Start playground, 1001 Worden Ave. Donations are encouraged, $5 per person or $10 for a family, pets and alcohol aren’t allowed, and proceeds go to neighborhood work. Popcorn will be for sale. The movie starts at dusk.

Check the North Missoula Community Development Corp.’s Facebook page for the full lineup.