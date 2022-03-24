Things to do: Live music, dance and paintings for spring

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming weeks.

‘Highway to Helena’

(Saturday, March 26)

A longtime Missoula drummer, Jamie Rogers, is moving to Helena. Help send him off with a lineup of local bands — Junior, Worst Feelings, Cory Fay and the Good Goddamn and Ro Myra, plus DJ Paintbrush, will all help escort him out in style.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7. Cover is $10.

Dance in Concert

(March 31-April 2)

The dance students at the University of Montana will take to the Montana Theatre stage for the annual “Dance in Concert” production. This year’s performance includes pieces choreographed by faculty, students and guest artists, along with celebrated creator Ishmael Houston-Jones, who came to campus earlier this year for a residency.

The show runs from Thursday, March 31, through Saturday, April 2, at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on April 2 at 2 p.m. The performances are in the Montana Theatre in the PAR/TV Center.

Ticket prices are up to the consumer in the school’s “pick what you pay” structure. Go to griztix.com.

Dana’s Spring Fever

(Saturday, March 26)

The Dana Gallery’s “Spring Fever” exhibition promises to match the seasonal mood, with work by its artists (local, Montana and regional) many of whom are known for their landscape interpretations.

The show includes new art by Reid Christie, Lance Green, Lori McNee, David Mensing, Caleb Meyer, Robert Moore, Clay Paper, Kevin Red Star, Scott Switzer, Shannon Webster, Garth Williams and R. David Wilson. The open house runs from 2-5 p.m.

Tell Us Something at the Wilma

(Wednesday, March 30)

Missoula’s ever-popular local storytelling event is holding its first in-person round since the pandemic.

Seven local residents will take to the stage and tell true stories on the theme of “Stone Soup.” While they’ve honed the telling itself, they’re not allowed to use notes.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7. The event is all ages but some stories may contain adult themes. Tickets are $15 in advance at logjampresents.com or $18 at the door. (Note that prior events frequently sold out.) Masks are not required but are “strongly encouraged.” An ASL interpreter will be on stage for the deaf community.

Loren Stillman at the Old Post

(Thursday, March 31)

Head to the Old Post to hear a saxophonist who lives in Missoula and travels to play. Loren Stillman has played with legends such as Carla Bley, Paul Motian, Charlie Haden, Tyshawn Sorey, John Abercrombie and more. His solo work has been praised in the New York Times, and Downbeat called his parts on a tribute to Motian and Haden, “especially moving.”

Joining him are local veterans of their respective stringed instruments: David Horgan on guitar and Pete Hand on bass, with Sam McKenzie rounding out the ensemble on drums.

They’ll perform from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Old Post.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.