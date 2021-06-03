Things to do: Live music, movies indoors or outside

Everything, it seems, is happening again. This week, you can catch a movie, an in-person live show or two, head to the Missoula People’s Market, or stream the Missoula Symphony Orchestra’s season-ender from home.
Roxy re-opens
(Friday, June 4)
Missoula’s community cinema officially reopens its theaters for public indoor screenings starting Friday.
The 2021 debut offers up two movies, “Nomadland,” and “Minari,” both award-winning independent films that you probably didn’t enjoy on a big screen when they premiered during COVID.
Note: Masks are required in the lobby (remember standing line for organic popcorn and beer?), and the hallways and restrooms, but you can take ‘em off once you’re in the theater.
Capacity will be limited to half of the normal audience size. For advance tickets, go to theroxytheater.org.
Live music (in person!) at the ZACC
(Friday, June 4)
The Zootown Arts Community Center’s Show Room event space only had a few months to get rolling before COVID shut it down to in-person events.
They’re re-opening this weekend with live events and a double-bill of local rock bands — New Old Future and Aggressive Pedestrian. The Show Room will be set up with tables, five per table, at $50 for a table or $10 per person. To buy advance tickets, head to zootownarts.org. The doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30.
Live music at Free Cycles
(Friday, June 4)
The community bike shop, long a favorite spot to see live music off the beaten path, is reopening its space for bands as well. Transcendental Express, an improv-jazz-funk group, will perform.
Cost is $8 in advance, $10 the day of the show. Masks recommended for ages 15 and under. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 and ends at 9:30 p.m. after two sets.
Missoula Symphony’s ‘We Shall Overcome’
(Friday, June 4 and Sunday, June 6)
The symphony closes out its 2020-21 season with an emotive finale, “We Shall Overcome,” filmed at St. Anthony Parish. The diverse program includes a contemporary piece by Anna Clyne; songs by Gustav Mahler featuring Grammy-winning mezzo soprano Kelley O’Connor; and a buoyant classical symphony by French-African composer Joseph Bologne, a contemporary of Mozart.
The concerts stream on Friday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 6, at 3 p.m. For tickets, go to missoulasymphony.org.
Missoula People’s Market
(Saturday, June 5)
Artists and craftspeople are back with handmade goods on Pine and Higgins starting this Saturday. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendors and customers are encouraged to wear masks.
VonCommon ‘vaccinated pop-up’
(Saturday, June 5)
The alternative art collective is hosting its first event since the pandemic, with its members selling their art and wares from 5-8:30 p.m. at their shared work space. It’s located at 100 N. Johnson No. 7 off Wyoming Street.
Centerfield Cinema
(Thursday, June 10)
Steel yourself for summer traffic around western Montana and the fierce battles for camping spots with a ballpark viewing of “Max Max: The Road Warrior,” at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
It screens at 7 p.m. Head to bit.ly/CFCinema for information on tickets, on-field seating options and more. Presented by the PaddleHeads and the Roxy Theater.