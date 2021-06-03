Things to do: Live music, movies indoors or outside

Everything, it seems, is happening again. This week, you can catch a movie, an in-person live show or two, head to the Missoula People’s Market, or stream the Missoula Symphony Orchestra’s season-ender from home.

Roxy re-opens

(Friday, June 4)

Missoula’s community cinema officially reopens its theaters for public indoor screenings starting Friday.

The 2021 debut offers up two movies, “Nomadland,” and “Minari,” both award-winning independent films that you probably didn’t enjoy on a big screen when they premiered during COVID.

Note: Masks are required in the lobby (remember standing line for organic popcorn and beer?), and the hallways and restrooms, but you can take ‘em off once you’re in the theater.

Capacity will be limited to half of the normal audience size. For advance tickets, go to theroxytheater.org.

Live music (in person!) at the ZACC

(Friday, June 4)

The Zootown Arts Community Center’s Show Room event space only had a few months to get rolling before COVID shut it down to in-person events.