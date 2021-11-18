Things to do: Live music, theater and Congolese culture

A quick guide to upcoming arts and cultural events around Missoula.

Margi Cates at Ten Spoon

(Friday, Nov. 19)

Vocalist Margi Cates and multi-instrumentalist Nick Barr will bring their talents to the Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery. The music starts at 6 p.m., the tasting room is open 4-9 p.m. Cover is $5, kids are free. Check Ten Spoon's Facebook page for more information.

Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen

(Friday, Nov. 19)

The Bitterroot Performing Arts Series brings New Orleans pianist Jon Cleary and his monstrously big band. Show time is 8 p.m. at the performing arts center in the Hamilton High School gym. Go to Bitterrootperformingarts.org for tickets and more information.

Congolese art, music and dance

(Friday, Nov. 19)

Congolese refugees who now call Missoula home will share their culture, including art, poetry, music and dance, at the ZACC Show Room this Friday courtesy of Soft Landing Missoula. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show’s at 7. Tickets are $15, available at showroom. zootownarts.org. Masks are required when you’re not drinking a beverage.

Dana Gallery’s ‘Holiday Show’ open house

(Saturday, Nov. 20)

The gallery, which is marking its 25th anniversary, is opening “Deck the Walls,” a holiday show that features its lineup of artists. The open house is Saturday from 3-7 p.m.

The contributors are Ben Bloch, Reid Christie, Dudley Dana, Wesley James Drake, Kira Fercho, Lori McNee, David Mensing, Caleb Meyer, Anna Moore, Robbie Moore, Robert Moore, Parvin, Clay Pape, Janet Sullivan, Scott Switzer, Jeff Walker, Garth Williams and R. David Wilson, in addition to celebrated Montana artist Kevin Red Star and Thom Ross of Santa Fe, N.M.

String Orchestra of the Rockies

(Sunday, Nov. 21)

The String Orchestra of the Rockies is performing sans guest soloist this week for “Simply Strings,” but they do have some guests — “rising stars” from the University of Montana (plus one high school student). They’ll perform along with Benjamin Britten’s “Simple Symphony.” You’ll also hear Mark O’Connor’s “Appalachia Spring” and Antonin Dvorak’s “String Sextet” arranged for orchestra. The show is at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall at the University of Montana. Tickets are $10 for students, $25 for seniors 65 and up and $30 for general public, available at griztix.com. Masks are required inside.

Port Polson Players’ Thomas Meagher play

(Multiple dates)

The Port Polson Players are premiering an original work by Neal Lewing about a famous Montana figure.

“No Coward’s Epitaph” is a musical based on the life of Thomas Meagher, an Irishman who became Montana’s first acting territorial governor.

It plays at the Port Polson Theater on Nov. 18-21, at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Live short plays and dance (in person) at UM

(Nov. 18-20)

Student actors and dancers will be back on stage for a live audience in the Montana Theatre for the first time since the pandemic.

“Fabled: A Youthful Celebration of Musical Theatre and Dance” is unusual though, comprising seven short musical theater and dance pieces in an 85-minute show. All are family friendly, and many draw on familiar stories that will work for children and adults a la “Fractured Fairy Tales.”

The School of Theatre and Dance is trying a new “pick what you pay” model this year where you can select the amount you choose. Buy in advance at umt.edu/griztix.com. The show is “sensory-friendly,” too, according to a UM news release. It takes place in the theater in the PAR/TV Center on campus.

Times are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-20 with matinees at 2 p.m. on Nov. 21.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.