Things to do: Live radio play, and two concert streams

Here's a quick guide to this week in art events (i.e. streaming plays and concerts.)
MCT streams 'It’s A Wonderful Life' as an old-fashioned radio play
(Through Saturday, Dec. 20)
Missoula Community Theatre will close out 2020 on a hopeful note, with this radio-play rendition of the holiday classic, streaming on video from the stage at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. The theater recruited cast members (including a couple and some housemates) to take the stage, with a decorated set and in costume, voicing for George Bailey and all the townsfolk, and generating the sound effects.
The show is available on demand through Dec. 20 at mctinc.org. Tickets are $20.
‘Social Distance Sessions’
(Saturday, Dec. 19)
This week, the Social Distance Sessions brings you a solo set from John Brownell, Missoula rock songwriter from cult-favorite groups such as the Oblio Joes.
The heady and sci-fi-friendly anxiety in his witty lyrics will no doubt lend themselves to his newest gig, the Show Room stage at the ZACC for a live-streamed concert.
Expect material from his ‘90s-oughts band Oblio Joes, his power-pop outfit Secret Powers, Protest Kids and a 2019 project in which he valiantly wrote a song a week for the entire year.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Head to the ZACC’s Facebook page, MCAT’s YouTube channel or Local Live. Prior shows are available after their release date. They’re free, but donations are suggested and Brownell will give a download code for his album, “Repeat and Fade,” if they contribute. Go to givebutter.com/ZxqBZF to pitch in.
Hellgate Music Series
(Saturday, Dec. 19)
The Hellgate Music Series will close out its five-week run of concerts with local bands filmed at cool spots around town.
The site for this week’s concert is the Zablocki Ceramics Studio, where local ceramicist Casey Zablocki builds rough-textured pottery and life-scale furniture.
This will be the final entry in the series, put on by Matt Olson of Attack and Release Sound, with the visuals courtesy of The Noise Gate Studio. They recorded five concerts earlier in the year and began posting them on YouTube in hopes of gaining enough sponsorship money to fund another five concert run starting on New Year's Eve, but were unable to find that support, Olson said.
To watch, go to the Noise Gate Studio’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. Prior shows by Shakewell, Emzee and Silas and Hardwood Heart, are available, too.
For more information, go to attackandreleasesound.com or thenoisegatestudio.com.
