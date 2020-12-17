Things to do: Live radio play, and two concert streams

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Head to the ZACC’s Facebook page, MCAT’s YouTube channel or Local Live. Prior shows are available after their release date. They’re free, but donations are suggested and Brownell will give a download code for his album, “Repeat and Fade,” if they contribute. Go to givebutter.com/ZxqBZF to pitch in.

Hellgate Music Series

(Saturday, Dec. 19)

The Hellgate Music Series will close out its five-week run of concerts with local bands filmed at cool spots around town.

The site for this week’s concert is the Zablocki Ceramics Studio, where local ceramicist Casey Zablocki builds rough-textured pottery and life-scale furniture.

This will be the final entry in the series, put on by Matt Olson of Attack and Release Sound, with the visuals courtesy of The Noise Gate Studio. They recorded five concerts earlier in the year and began posting them on YouTube in hopes of gaining enough sponsorship money to fund another five concert run starting on New Year's Eve, but were unable to find that support, Olson said.