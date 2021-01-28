Things to Do: Livestream indie rock, dance on film, new Nancy Erickson show

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts events around Missoula.
Arrow Leaf at the Social Distance Sessions
(Saturday, Jan. 30)
Log on with the ZACC this Saturday, where the Show Room event space hosts live music piped straight to your home.
For this installment, the featured group is Arrowleaf, a Missoula indie-rock band that frames Sarah Marker’s vocals with rounded arrangements of guitar, keyboards and trumpet.
It starts at 7:30 p.m. To watch, go to the ZACC Facebook page, MCAT’s YouTube channel or its Local Live page. It’s free but donations are suggested through Givebutter, givebutter.com/6zEGEK.
New shows opening at MAM
Peer back through Missoula artist Nancy Erickson's influential career in fabric sculpture with a new exhibition, “Reclaiming (a Post-Nuclear) Eden.”
The show comprises 22 of her signature animal pieces — colored, quilted cloth cut-outs of fauna, sometimes at a very large scale — that she recently donated to the MAM’s Permanent Collection. While her work has been a fixture locally at Montana Art & Framing, this is her first museum show in Missoula since a 2013 solo exhibition at the Montana Museum of Art & Culture.
You can also see Nicholas Galanin's installation piece titled "I Think It Goes Like This (Gold)" in which the Indigenous Alaskan artist deconstructed a totem pole that was manufactured in Indonesia and shipped to Sitka.
Also opening is "For the Love of MAM: Collection Gifts 2015–2020," which comprises works from past exhibiting artists like painter George Gogas and photographer Holly Andres.
Museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bare Bait Dance
(Through Jan. 31)
Missoula’s contemporary modern company is streaming a program, “CXQ Redux,” adapted from a show scheduled for last spring. Now, you can see filmed versions of three original choreographic works from Nicole Wolcott, a professional from New York by way of Montana; Mollie Wolf of Los Angeles; and Kelly Bouma, a former BBD co-director and Missoula resident.
The show is available on demand through Jan. 31. An online pass runs $10 for students or $25 general. To watch, go to https://barebaitdance.org/cxqredux.
Flathead Lake International Cinemafest
(Jan. 29-Jan. 31, with later encores and virtual screenings)
The annual film festival in Polson is moving ahead this year, with features, shorts, documentaries and more playing at the Showboat Cinema.
Some of the highlights this year include “Pulse,” about a Ukrainian athlete who overcomes the loss of vision to compete; “Killing the Shepherd,” a documentary about an African community’s fight against poaching; and “More Than Miyagi: The Pat Morita Story,” about the late beloved “Karate Kid” actor’s life. Guests from many of the films will be in attendance.
For the full line-up of offerings and a schedule, head to flicpolson.com.
The screenings will be shown with “CinemaSafe” guidelines re: spacing of seating, capacity, staggered show times, barring of food consumption in lobbies, etc.
Encore screenings run from 7 p.m. Jan 31-Feb. 4. The virtual festival goes from Feb. 5-March 4. Go to flicpolson.com for more information.