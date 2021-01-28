Things to Do: Livestream indie rock, dance on film, new Nancy Erickson show

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts events around Missoula.

Arrow Leaf at the Social Distance Sessions

(Saturday, Jan. 30)

Log on with the ZACC this Saturday, where the Show Room event space hosts live music piped straight to your home.

For this installment, the featured group is Arrowleaf, a Missoula indie-rock band that frames Sarah Marker’s vocals with rounded arrangements of guitar, keyboards and trumpet.

It starts at 7:30 p.m. To watch, go to the ZACC Facebook page, MCAT’s YouTube channel or its Local Live page. It’s free but donations are suggested through Givebutter, givebutter.com/6zEGEK.

New shows opening at MAM



Peer back through Missoula artist Nancy Erickson's influential career in fabric sculpture with a new exhibition, “Reclaiming (a Post-Nuclear) Eden.”