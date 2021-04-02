Things to do: Livestreamed shows, an original musical, and art talks

Here's a quick guide to some arts and cultural events happening this week around Missoula.
Wailing Aaron on the Social Distance Sessions
(Saturday, April 3)
A bonafide yodeler with a gregarious stage presence and original tunes like “Charlie Russell Waltz” will hit the stage for the Social Distance Sessions this week.
Wailing Aaron Jennings, a singer-songwriter with a honky tonk and Western swing flavor, is a literal yodeler who played in a variety of bands around Missoula before developing his solo act. You can sample his original tunes on his self-titled album by heading to Bandcamp.
The show streams at 7:30 p.m. on the ZACC Facebook and YouTube channels and MCAT’s Local Live website. It’s free, donations are suggested at givebutter.com/IXlilf.
Call the Rep for plays
(Friday-Sunday, April 2-4)
Get out your phone for the Montana Repertory Theatre’s latest production, which closes this weekend. For “Plays on Call,” you’ll dial a number to hear seven original short audio plays, written and recorded expressly for this format. They range from science fiction-tinged stories to drama to humor and shades between.
The playwrights include national (Marisa Carr, Emily Feldman) and local (Jay Kettering, Tyson Gerhardt). The actors include Rosie Seitz Ayers, Kendra Potter (“The Buffalo Play”), Jeff White (Jimmy on “Yellowstone”), Dale Raoul (Maxine Fortenberry on “True Blood”), and more.
Tickets are $15, available now. Once you purchase a ticket, you’ll have Friday through Sunday to listen to the plays, which run for 40 minutes in total.
Go to montanarep.com for more information on the plays or how the whole thing works.
‘What the Internet has Taught Me about Art’
(Wednesday, April 7)
Sarah Urist Green, a former curator-turned-PBS host, will give a talk in the UM President’s Lecture Series on the intersection of the web and art.
She’s worked in both worlds — Green is the host of “The Art Assignment,” a digital series from public broadcasting, and before that, she was the former curator of contemporary art at the Indianapolis Museum of Art.
Her PBS series, which covers artists from the past and present, along with creative prompts, led to her book “You Are an Artist: Assignments to Spark Creation,” published last spring. She includes more than 50 suggestions for creative inspiration for people of all skill levels.
The lecture is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. Register at umt.edu/president to get a Zoom link.
‘Welcome to the Void’ musical
(On demand April 7-18)
The UM School of Theatre and Dance is presenting a musical written by graduate students during COVID.
“Welcome to the Void,” however, is not set during a pandemic.
Jane Best, co-creator and music director, said in a news release that it’s the story of six characters living in isolation and reflection on coping.
“Humans are herd animals: We need one another,” Best said. “In these times of isolation, the realization is reinforced that other people make life worthwhile. Some say that a life lived for others is a life never wasted.”
Her co-creator, Ellie Caterisano, acts in the play, and the filmed production is directed by UM professor John Kenneth DeBoer. It will stream on demand from April 7-18.
The play contains adult language and themes.
Tickets are $20 general admission, $16 for those 60 and up, $12 for students, and $10 for children 12 and under. UM employees only pay $8. Go to umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice.
Art talk with Nicholas Galanin
(Thursday, April 15)
Nicholas Galanin’s exhibition is on display at the Missoula Art Museum right now in the Frost Gallery, dedicated to contemporary Indigenous art.
His piece, “I Think It Goes Like This (Gold),” should likely strike viewers on first site as both traditional and contemporary with much to discuss. The artist (Tlingit/Unangax̂), who hails from Sitka, Alaska, took a mass-produced totem pole made in Indonesia, and frequently seen around his home town, and deconstructed it into a pile of exposed chopped wood interior and carved exterior gleaming with gold leaf.
The piece is on view through April 22, on loan through Art Bridges Foundation, and its assistant curator, Ashley Holland, will conduct a talk with him.
The talk will happen at 6 p.m. Register to watch via Zoom at missoulaartmuseum.org/event/artist-talk-nicholas-galanin.