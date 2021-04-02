Things to do: Livestreamed shows, an original musical, and art talks

The playwrights include national (Marisa Carr, Emily Feldman) and local (Jay Kettering, Tyson Gerhardt). The actors include Rosie Seitz Ayers, Kendra Potter (“The Buffalo Play”), Jeff White (Jimmy on “Yellowstone”), Dale Raoul (Maxine Fortenberry on “True Blood”), and more.

Tickets are $15, available now. Once you purchase a ticket, you’ll have Friday through Sunday to listen to the plays, which run for 40 minutes in total.

Go to montanarep.com for more information on the plays or how the whole thing works.

‘What the Internet has Taught Me about Art’

(Wednesday, April 7)

Sarah Urist Green, a former curator-turned-PBS host, will give a talk in the UM President’s Lecture Series on the intersection of the web and art.

She’s worked in both worlds — Green is the host of “The Art Assignment,” a digital series from public broadcasting, and before that, she was the former curator of contemporary art at the Indianapolis Museum of Art.