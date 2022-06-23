Things to do: Maclean Fest at Wilma, Tell Us Something in Park

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around the Missoula area.

Maclean Festival in Missoula

(Friday-Monday, June 24-27)

The In the Footsteps of Norman Maclean Festival is back in person, and in Missoula this year.

The theme is “Public Lands and Sacred Ground: Western Writers Bear Witness,” with a lineup of guests from around Montana and the U.S.

The visiting authors include Maclean's son, the author and reporter John Maclean; Tim Egan (“The Big Burn”), John Taliaferro (“Grinnell”), Debra Magpie Earling (“Perma Red”), poet laureate M.L. Smoker, and Terry Tempest Williams (“Erosion: Essays of Undoing”).

The programs are in the Wilma. Admission free, register in advance at macleanfootsteps.com.

In addition to the talks, you can sign up for guided trips on Monday to some of Maclean’s favorite spots. Go to macleanfootsteps.com for more information.

See last week’s preview and a full schedule at bit.ly/maclean-festival.

Irish artist Brian Maguire to visit MAM

(Friday, June 24)

Irish painter Brain Maguire’s exhibition, “In the Light of Conscience,” tackles issues of war and displacement in modern times across disparate locations (Syria and the U.S. border with Mexico). They also count among the largest paintings the Missoula Art Museum has shown before, occupying its largest gallery.

Maguire, who spends time in Idaho, will be back in Missoula again on Friday, June 24, for an informal meet-and-greet where he can talk about the work. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and will run to around 7:30. Admission is free.

The exhibition is on view through Aug. 13.

Original Booty Burglars

(Saturday, June 25)

A band that formed in Missoula in the early 2000s is returning to its home base for the seventh annual “Burgathon” reunion, in which its members gather in a different city. (They now live in Portland, Denver, Nashville and Los Angeles.)

In case the name didn’t tip you off, they’re a rock band that aims for a party atmosphere. (Their Facebook description is “Party Your Face Off Rockin' Roll,” for instance.)

Doors open at 8 p.m. at Monk’s, 21 and up. Admission is free.

Tell Us Something in Bonner Park

(Monday, June 27)

As they did last year, the group is hosting a summer installment in Bonner Park.

Seven locals will share stories on the rich, broad and timely theme, “Didn’t See That Coming.”

Each story is 10 minutes, shared without notes and the benefit of workshopping. (The lineup is never revealed in advance.)

For tickets, go to tellussomething.org. Check in advance, as the events are popular and known to sell out. They run $15. Seating is general admission, chairs are provided. You can show up starting at 6 p.m., storytelling starts at 7. Food trucks will be available, the event is alcohol free. Content warning: Stories might have adult language and themes.

Songwriters in the Round

(Wednesday, June 29)

Head on down to the Roxy Garden behind the main theater for Songwriters in the Round, in which songsmiths Britt Arnesen, Jamie Carrier and Tom Catmull trade tunes in a listening-room format. It starts at 8 p.m., hosted by Travis Yost. Admission is $12.

