Things to do: MAM's virtual auction, live music and cabaret

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

Missoula Art Museum’s Benefit Art Auction

(Saturday, Feb. 5)

The MAM’s annual Benefit Art Auction will hold its one-hour virtual event on Saturday, Feb. 5.

This year, the auction includes more than 70 pieces, including a broad range of mediums and names familiar to Montana art fans along with artists who’ve exhibited in the museum: Nancy Erickson, Gordon McConnell, Jon Lodge, Sheila Miles, Gail Tremblay, Leslie Van Stavern Millar and more.

The live event runs from 6-7 p.m. It’s free to watch. Head to missoulaartmuseum.org for a link to the page, where you can view all of the silent and live auction items. You can even take an interactive 360-degree tour. The live auction picks, with 11 pieces, will be open to bidding during the event itself.

The two silent auction sections are live now with staggered closing times, one on Saturday at 8 and one on Sunday at 5. Head to the website to register and get a full run-down on the rules.

‘The Room’ and ‘Miracle Valley’ double feature

(Saturday, Feb. 5)

Greg Sestero will host a double feature at the Roxy Theater: First up, the worst movie he or anyone else has starred in, “The Room.” It was so bad that he wrote a book about it (“The Disaster Artist”) that was adapted into a movie by James Franco and is, in a way, a tribute to the power of art (that happens to be bad).

After “The Room,” stick around for “Miracle Valley,” his directorial debut, in which he delves into cult-themed horror. The plot goes like this: “An obsessive photographer and his girlfriend are invited to a desert getaway in search of an ultra-rare bird. Fortune, fame and mending their fading relationship takes a turn at the hands of a sinister force where they face demons from past, present and future.”

The double feature is one night only at the Roxy Theater. “The Room” starts at 8 p.m., followed by “Miracle Valley” at 10 p.m. Go to theroxytheater.org for tickets.

Mudslide Charley and Margi Cates

(Saturday, Feb. 5)

The veteran blues combo and jazz vocalist will take the stage of the Show Room at the ZACC.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, go to zootownarts.org.

‘Tryst: A Live V-Day Cabaret’

(Thursday, Feb. 10)

The Montana Actors’ Theatre is bringing a seasonally appropriate show to the ZACC Show Room: “Tryst, A Live V-Day Cabaret.”

It’s billed as “a fun, flirty and sometimes flustered look at modern love,” complete with a live band.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $15 at zootownarts.org, masks are required indoors.

