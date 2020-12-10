Things to do: MCT, symphony and indie livestreams

Here's a quick guide to the week in streaming events — radio plays, classical, indie rock and documentaries.

MCT’s ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’

(Dec. 10-20)

Missoula Community Theatre is streaming its holiday show, “It’s A Wonderful Life,” in a radio-play format from the MCT Center for the Performing Arts.

The six-person cast, including one main sound effects artist, will play all the parts for the small town of Bedford Falls as George Bailey and company learn their seasonal lesson about community. MCT recruited cast members who already live together, plus a few others, who can spread out on stage for a recorded performance after weeks of Zoom rehearsals. It’s the latest in their efforts to adapt their offerings from the typical large-cast shows.

The final product will be available on demand from Dec. 10-20. Tickets are $20. To purchase, go to mctinc.org.

Holiday Pops streamed performance

(Friday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 13)

The Missoula Symphony Orchestra and Chorale’s annual Christmas concert will be streaming only this year while keeping its traditions intact.