Things to do: MCT, symphony and indie livestreams

MCT’s ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’
(Dec. 10-20)
Missoula Community Theatre is streaming its holiday show, “It’s A Wonderful Life,” in a radio-play format from the MCT Center for the Performing Arts.
The six-person cast, including one main sound effects artist, will play all the parts for the small town of Bedford Falls as George Bailey and company learn their seasonal lesson about community. MCT recruited cast members who already live together, plus a few others, who can spread out on stage for a recorded performance after weeks of Zoom rehearsals. It’s the latest in their efforts to adapt their offerings from the typical large-cast shows.
The final product will be available on demand from Dec. 10-20. Tickets are $20. To purchase, go to mctinc.org.
Holiday Pops streamed performance
(Friday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 13)
The Missoula Symphony Orchestra and Chorale’s annual Christmas concert will be streaming only this year while keeping its traditions intact.
For this concert, sections of the orchestra split into smaller groups and spread out around the Dennison Theatre at the University of Montana, where cameras from Montana PBS shot video. The chorale, meanwhile, will be presented by a “virtual choir,” with singers recording individual parts that were edited together. The Montana Suzuki Institute’s MizZuki Ensemble also makes an appearance.
The show is available to stream at two set times: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday. To buy a pass, go to missoulasymphony.org.
Big Sky Film Series, ‘Stray’
(Streaming through Dec. 12)
The documentary film festival’s virtual film series is serving up what appears to be an easy sell for Missoula audiences. Director Elizabeth Lo’s “Stray” takes viewers to Istanbul and tracks three stray dogs in their day to day, meal to meal existence on the street, offering a viewpoint into Turkish society along the way, according to the capsule description.
The film is free to watch through Dec 12. To sign up for a pass, go to https://watch.eventive.org/bigskyfilmseries2020.
Cory Fay and the Good Goddamn's holiday special
(Saturday, Dec. 12)
Tune in for a likely askew take on the Christmas special.
Local group Cory Fay and the Good Goddamn, who enjoy country, Randy Newman and punk in equal measure, are presenting “A Very Manic Depressive Tragicomic Holiday Show” at the ZACC’s Social Distance Sessions. To give an idea of the group’s sensibility, they recorded a concept album called “Greetings from the Apocalypse Club” just before the pandemic. They’re also promising holiday songs and presumably, apocalyptic seasonal banter.
Saturday’s show will be performed live from the ZACC’s Show Room.
To watch, go to the ZACC’s Facebook Live page at 7:30 p.m., or to streaming partner MCAT (who are handling the cameras) and their YouTube channel or Local Live. Admission is free, donations are suggested at givebutter.com/hcA361.
Emzee & Silas and Hardwood Heart
(Saturday, Dec. 12)
Stay couch-bound while “getting out” to see some live music as the weekly Hellgate Music Series continues.
The project features full-length performances by Missoula bands shot at visually engaging spaces around Missoula. This week’s installment takes you to the Stargazing Room at the Payne Family Native American Center at UM, where you can see EmZee and Silas, a duo featuring the vocals of Maria Zepeda, along with bluegrass trio Hardwood Heart.
Go to the Noise Gate Studio’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. on Saturday. It will be available after the premiere date, along with prior shows by Shakewell on the Florence roof, a triple bill at the Art Park (Mirror Gods, Transcendental Express, Red Onion Purple), and Letter B at DraughtWorks.
For more information, go to attackandreleasesound.com or thenoisegatestudio.com.
Lolo Pass artists in residence doc
(Monday, Dec. 14)
The pandemic put a halt to the annual artist-in-residence program at Lolo Pass Visitor Center this year. In lieu of sending creators up to the scenic area, they’ve instead created a documentary to give a look at what folks (artists, craftspeople and historians) have been up to there over the years. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests have selected numerous members of the Nez Perce Tribe as resident artists over the years.
The film was produced by Discover Your Northwest, the U.S. Forest Service, local high school and college students and more.
To watch “Creative Hearts and Minds of the Nez Perce,” go to bit.ly/DYNW-LPVC-Videos at 2:45 p.m. (It will be available after that premiere date.)
