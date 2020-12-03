Things to Do: MCT's 'It's a Wonderful Life,' and two online concerts from indie bands

First Friday

The Missoula Art Museum is hosting a virtual studio tour with Gaku Tsutaja, whose video installation, "Beautiful Sky Golf Course," is on view through Dec. 19. Tsutaja came to Missoula from New York for an Open AIR artist residency, spent at the Historical Museum Missoula at Fort Missoula researching the Japanese interment camps. The artist, who was born in Japan, created paintings and animation based on her studies for the video, whose title refers to a golf course internees built. During her virtual talk, Tsutaja will discuss new projects she's working on. Log on to missoulartmuseum.org or the MAM or MCAT YouTube channels at 5 p.m. to watch.