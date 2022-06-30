Things to do: Missoula doc, David Boone release show, 'Funk of July'

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula.

A found-footage Missoula documentary

(Friday, July 1)

Missoula filmmaker Andy Smetanka is holding an encore screening of his work in progress, “A Place, Sort Of.” He spent years unearthing and collecting film footage of his adopted city and stitching it together into a documentary portrait. This version, “City Without Words,” was specifically cut without narration for locals. Newbies and local history experts will find more than enough to soak in, as the city’s changing nature occurs in the background of family films, backyard gatherings and downtown parades. (As a bonus, he’s woven in scenes from features shot here.) The mood is guided only by a soundtrack of local music that’s as diverse in time frame and style as the visuals.

It’s only been screened for the public once before in spring 2022, with an encore at the ZACC Show Room.

Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 7:30. A Q&A and drinks will follow. Admission is $15 at zootownarts.org.

Transcendental Express at Free Cycles

(Saturday, July 2)

The Missoula fusion-jazz improv group is returning to the dance-friendly venue of Free Cycles this weekend.

They released a live EP, “10.30.21,” earlier this year that will give you a good idea of what to expect — spaced-out jams with open, melodic playing that groove instead of meander. You can hear it on transcendentalexpress.bandcamp.com.

It starts at 7 p.m. and runs till 10. Admission is $10, all ages, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

David Boone album release show

(Sunday, July 3)

The Missoula singer-songwriter released a new album, “Bubble to Burst,” after a period of relative silence caused by health problems and the pandemic.

He worked with his longtime collaborator, the producer Danton Supple, who has credits with U2 and Coldplay. Several famous bass players stepped in to contribute as well: Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam) and Pete Wilkinson (Echo and the Bunnymen).

His official release show is coming in the form of an outdoor concert at the Roxy Garden behind the theater.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 7:30. Tickets are available at theroxytheater.org.

‘Funk of July’ in Silver Park

(Sunday, July 3)

The second annual funk festival is returning to Silver Park, with its selling points intact: sun, funk, food, drinks in the park, in this case, Silver Park.

The lineup includes live and electronic groups: Shakewell, Tesseract, Mark Myriad and the Honey Horns, Pony P and Coach Shane.

It runs 3-8 p.m. Suggested donation is $10, food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Down North and Trans Future

(Saturday, July 2)

The description “soul punk” might seem unusual at first, but it makes perfect sense if you track down live recordings of Otis Redding, where the jacked-up tempos and feverish vocals on songs like “Satisfaction” are such that you could play them easily alongside straight-up punk. Or just head to seeDown North, a “soul punk” group who find cohesive blends in the two genres’ raw expressionist sounds.

They’re sharing the bill with Trans Future, a “new wave soul and roll” group from Missoula that released their debut album, “Scream on the Inside,” earlier this year.

The ZACC Show Room doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $10 or $15 for a tour support ticket.

