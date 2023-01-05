Things to do: 'Missoula Squares' and Ballet Beyond Borders

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

‘Missoula Squares’

(Sunday, Jan. 8)

Local comedians will recreate the format of the game show, which debuted in the 1960s on NBC, at the ZACC Show Room.

The contestants are: Sarah Aswell, Maddy Halland, Kev Hamm, Crystal Koosman, James Johnson, Jackie Rapetti, Tim Miller, Ferdinand Po and Abby Gillespie. Betty Sparrow is host, Charley Macorn will open.

Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 7:30. $10, or $5 for working comedians at the door.

Rob Travolta at the ZACC

(Thursday, Jan. 12)

Rob Travolta, a Missoula band where bass, synth and drums dominate the mix and play back-up to no one, recently released a new album, “Landscapes and Soundscapes.”

Check them out at the Show Room with rock group Senterline and an experimental set by saxophonist/vocalist Tricia Opstad and drummer Dusty Shriver.

Doors to the ZACC Show Room open at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Cover is $10 or $15 for an artist support ticket.

Ballet Beyond Borders

(Jan. 10-14)

Ballet Beyond Borders returns to Missoula, bringing a competition with dancers from around the world, classes and other events around town.

Ahmad Joudeh will read and sign his book, “Dance or Die: From Stateless Refugee to International Ballet Star,” on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Missoula Public Library.

The gala is Friday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m. in the Dennison Theatre at UM. It will feature dancers and competitors from the week. For tickets, go to griztix.com.

The Diplomacy Conference is Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m.-noon in the UC Ballroom. Go to Rmbt.org for more information.

Open AIR artist talk

(Thursday, Jan. 12)

Missoula artist Stella Nall will give an online talk as part of "Indigenous Art, Indigenous Minds," a series from the Open AIR artist residency program. Nalls' talk, titled "Cultivating Community Connection: Participation-Based Public Art," will cover how public art can start conversations about important issues. Since 2020, Nall has painted murals in the ZACC's Mural Alley and the downtown bus transfer station. The talk is at noon. Register here: https://form.jotform.com/223416189337157.