Things to do: MSO Masterworks, Rep tour, UM opera

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming up.

Symphony and Chorale’s last Masterworks concert

(Saturday-Sunday, April 9-10)

The concert, “Spirit, Song and Remembrance,” marks the last Masterworks concert of the seasons for the Missoula Symphony Orchestra and Chorale.

The three pieces vary wildly in their style, time period and featured instruments but all touch on the promised theme of resilience after a trying period.

Gabriela Lena Frank’s 2000 piece, Elegia Andina, explores her musical heritage, which is Chinese, Spanish and Peruvian on her mother’s side; and Lithuanian-Jewish on her father’s.

Franz Doppler’s Concerto in D minor for two flutes and orchestra is a rare double concerto, and even more rare, a double concerto for flute. The virtuoso solo parts are brought to stage by guests through the Montana Flute Festival. The centerpiece, Maurice Duruflé’s Requiem, draws on the French organist-composer’s musical education in Gregorian chant and later, modern harmony. Music director Julia Tai said it’s an unusual requiem for those reasons, but also for its calming, beautiful tone.

Both concerts are in the Dennison Theatre at the University of Montana; Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 10, at 3 p.m. Streaming is available. For tickets or more information, go to missoulasymphony.org.

After this weekend, the MSO has more to come: Its family concert, “Once Upon A Symphony,” is on Sunday, May 1. (It was postponed due to the winter surge.). Then in June, “My Fair Broadway in Concert,” which features theatrical classics.

‘Women Celebrate Birds’ at the ZACC

(Opens Friday, April 8)

See how avian life wends its way through art in a wide swath of mediums in “Women Celebrate Birds,” a group exhibition at the Zootown Arts Community Center’s Main Gallery.

The show was guest-curated by photographer Uschi Carpenter. The participating artists are Carpenter, Jean Albus, Kate Davis, Claire Emery, Sally Friou, Stephanie Frostad, Diane Olhoeft, Karen Savory, Cynthia Swidler, Renee Taffe, Gail Trenfield and Kathy Weber.

The opening is Friday, April 8, from 5-8 p.m. It stays on view through May 1.

Montana Rep’s Theatre, ‘Re-entry’

(April 7-10, 14-17)

The Montana Repertory Theatre’s touring play is back for the first time since early 2020.

“Re-entry” was originally selected as the Rep’s touring play for 2021 and was postponed due to the inability to tour safely.

The play, written by Emily Ackerman and K.J. Sanchez, is based on interviews with real veterans describing their experiences before deployment and on return.

Their route will start here in Missoula before traveling around the state, including stops in Plains, Bozeman, Billings and at Malmstrom Air Force Base. The script was selected to highlight stories of American service members, and because of the state’s high population of veterans per capita.

The show runs April 7-10 and April 14-17 at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on April 10 and 17.

All performances are in the Masquer Theatre at the University of Montana’s PAR/TV Center.

Content warning: The show “contains adult language and situations, including candid descriptions of wartime conditions.”

UM Opera Theatre, ‘Cosi fan Tutte’

(Thursday, Friday, April 14-15)

The comic romantic opera was originally scheduled for February but postponed due to the omicron surge. It’s a full-fledged collaboration between the UM Opera program and the UM Symphony Orchestra, which only happens every other year. (Anyone who’s shy about opera should note that the lyrics will be sung in English.)

The show runs Thursday-Friday, April 14-15, at 7:30 p.m in the Dennison Theatre at UM.

Tickets are available through Griztix.com or at the door through the “pick what you pay” model.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.