Things to do: Museum shows, dance and film fests

A quick guide to some of the in-person and online arts events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

New Deal prints at the MMAC

(Opens Friday, Nov. 13)

The Montana Museum of Art & Culture is presenting a timely exhibition about the arts during period of struggle.

“Works in Progress: Prints from the New Deal,” features artwork produced during the Great Depression, when President Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration employed artists to create public pieces around the U.S.

The show promises prints that will feature “labor, industry, transportation, leisure” along with “shared humanity.”

The pieces will be on view in the Paxson Gallery in the PAR/TV Center through Jan. 16. The MMAC is producing online video tours that will go up on www.umt.edu/montanamuseum. Head there and you can also see videos related to “Bookish,” its exhibition of art books, with insights from writers, scholars and musicians. That show is open in the Meloy Gallery through Dec. 12.

Kiddomatic film fest moves online

(Nov. 13-30)