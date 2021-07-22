Things to do: Music at the Wilma, margaritas in the park

A quick guide to upcoming arts and entertainment happening around the Missoula area.
‘Much Ado About Nothing’ at the ZACC
(Friday-Saturday, July 23-24)
The ZACC Show Room is hosting an in-person play for a live audience for the first time since early 2020. Shakespeare’s comedy, “Much Ado About Nothing,” will get a local treatment from the troupe that created “A Literal Garbage Fire” and “Sold Out! The Staged Reading: A New Play by Jay Buchanan.”
Show times are Friday-Saturday, July 23-24 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 25, at 2:30 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, July 29-31, at 7:30 p.m. Doors open a half-hour before.
Tickets are $10 each at the door in advance at zootownarts.org.
New art in the Allez!
(Opening Friday, July 23)
The Allez! Mural project, located between the Radius Gallery and the Merc hotel, is unveiling a fresh set of artwork. This installment is dedicated to local nonprofits and specifically youth organizations — Spark! Arts Missoula, Youth Homes Missoula, Missoula Art Museum’s Teen Art Project, and Missoula Parks and Recreation. Those groups and their kids created the work, which will be on display through the end of September.
The opening is Friday from 4-6 p.m. It’s free to drop in anytime.
Hayes Carll and Leslie Stevens at the Wilma
(Saturday, July 24)
Welcome yourself back to the Wilma for its first proper old-fashioned concert since March 2020. Songwriter Hayes Carll, who shared his finely calibrated lyrics over regular livestreams, will perform, along with Leslie Stevens, whose “cosmic country” packs a “potent emotional punch,” according to the Guardian.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Tickets are $25. Go to logjampresents.com for more information.
Montana Renaissance Faire
(July 24-25, July 31-Aug. 1)
A fully fledged Montana Renaissance Faire is coming to Kalispell for two weekends. The promoters promise everything you’d expect from ye olde times: “authentic Medieval games” and food, “real life battles,” and “vivid draw horse-to-ground takedowns” during a high-speed joust. For tickets or more information about camping, head to majesticvalleyarena.com.
Dana Paint Out
(Opening Friday, July 23)
See what 10 painters saw when they hit the road around Missoula to paint en plein air during the Dana’s 19th annual Plein Air Paint Out! the week before. Those working in the field are Lori McNee, David Mensing, Caleb Meyer, Anna Moore, Clay Pape, Sheryl Silberman, Janet Sullivan, Garth Williams and R. David Wilson. Meanwhile, Robert Moore, one of the gallery’s signature artists, painted an 8-foot piece in the gallery itself.
Northwest Margarita Fest
(Saturday, July 24)
If you’re living in a heat dome, then it’s probably time to enjoy some cool beverages made for high temps (that have slush and salt in ‘em.) Let the professionals at the Northwest Margarita Festival mix them for you, or take a tasting tour of tequila and mescal. Also on hand will be taco trucks, the state’s “only” margarita competition, and DJs Mark Myriad and Kris Moon spinning Latin tunes and music from around the globe. It runs 1-9 p.m. at Caras Park, all ages are welcome and it’s free to attend but $15 to participate. That will buy you a commemorative cup, three drink tokens and a margarita competition voting chip.