Things to do: Music at the Wilma, margaritas in the park

Northwest Margarita Fest

If you’re living in a heat dome, then it’s probably time to enjoy some cool beverages made for high temps (that have slush and salt in ‘em.) Let the professionals at the Northwest Margarita Festival mix them for you, or take a tasting tour of tequila and mescal. Also on hand will be taco trucks, the state’s “only” margarita competition, and DJs Mark Myriad and Kris Moon spinning Latin tunes and music from around the globe. It runs 1-9 p.m. at Caras Park, all ages are welcome and it’s free to attend but $15 to participate. That will buy you a commemorative cup, three drink tokens and a margarita competition voting chip.