Things to do: Musicals, Smith/McKay, Naomi Siegel Trio

Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

‘She Loves Me’

(Through May 8)

The performing arts season on campus ends with a celebratory flair after a challenging two semesters. “She Loves Me,” brings together students from the School of Music along with the School of Theatre and Dance to present a big-yet-intimate show in the Montana Theatre.

The story, adapted by the team behind “Fiddler on the Roof,” was the inspiration for “You’ve Got Mail.” Two co-workers have been unknowingly exchanging letters through a “lonely hearts” service. The story unfolds with stirring musical performances by the student cast, under the direction (and choreography) of Pamyla Stiehl. Spencer Stern, an MFA candidate, leads the orchestra, which is back in the pit.

Show times are May 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. and May 8 at 2 p.m. in the Montana Theatre in the PAR/TV Center. “Pick what you pay” tickets available at griztix.com.

MCT’s ‘SpongeBob the Musical’

(May 6-8, 12-15)

Missoula Community Theatre closes out its season with a light-hearted Broadway adaptation of the Nickelodeon cartoon. SpongeBob and other characters will come to life via original tunes by John Legend, Cyndi Lauper and more, along with a live orchestra in the pit. The show is directed by Heather Adams. The cast includes notoriously tall person Reid Reimers as Plankton.

The run continues May 6-8, 12-15. Tickets are available at mctinc.org or 406-728-7529.

Smith/McKay All-Day album release

(Saturday, May 7)

Jimmy Smith, who co-founded the Gourds, an Austin, Texas roots group, has a new record with a new project he founded in Missoula, where he moved years ago. He plays bass and sings, and his partner, Pat McKay, sings and plays guitar.

Their album, “On the Smile Side,” is their first recording as a duo, although they’ve been playing together for years. They’ll be joined by Protest Kids and Tom Catmull. Doors at 8 p.m. 21 and up. Tickets are $10 in advance.

Naomi Moon Siegel Trio and Jenn Adams

(Sunday, May 8)

Naomi Siegel, a trombonist-composer, will lead a trio at the Show Room at the Zootown Arts Community Center. She’ll be joined by UM music professor Tommy Sciple on bass and in-demand collaborator Ed Stalling on drums. Siegel’s solo album, “Shoebox View,” got a solid review in Downbeat; and her band record, “Live at Earshot,” was recorded at the jazz festival in Seattle, where she built her career before moving to Missoula.

Bitterroot-based singer-songwriter Jenn Adams is joining them.

Tickets are $15, doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

‘Life on the Lunch Line’

(Saturday-Sunday, May 7-8)

Actor Moira Keefe will give a reading of her solo show, “Life on the Lunch Line,” at the Westside Theater this weekend. It’s a “comedy about the hypocrisy of composting, food waste and recycling in schools across the country through the eyes, ears and nose of a noon-time elementary school assistant,” according to the Westside website. Her director is Charlie Oates.

Head to westsidetheater.com for more information.

Show times are 5 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday, May 7-8. Tickets are $20 at the door.

Girls on Shred benefit

(Thursday, May 12)

See some music and help raise money for events that show skateboarding can be for everyone. Check out some skating in the alley and then head indoors for Missoula bands VTO (punk) and Trans Future (“new wave soul-and-roll”) plus groups from the ZACC's kids music camps.

Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Cover is $10.

