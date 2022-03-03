Things to do: New old-school thrash-punk, Emo Night, Wood Brothers

A quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

P.E.S.T. releases EP

(Out Friday, March 4)

Members of original-era Missoula punk bands have teamed up for a new EP revisiting the thrash-punk style of the '80s.

P.E.S.T. includes, on bass, Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam, who played in a group called Deranged Diction before departing for Seattle. Dave Parsons of Humpy, Sasshole, the Juveniles and more, handles vocals. On guitar, you have Charlie Beaton, of the Damned, and his VTO bandmate and back-up vocalist Erika Fredrickson. Matt Bainton of Shot Stereo and Voodoo Horseshoes handles the drums.

The EP is out Friday via BandCamp and physical release on 7” vinyl through Ear Candy with appropriately bug-eyed skate-punk artwork.

Emo Night at ZACC

(Friday, March 4)

Dead Hipster’s Emo Night takes over the ZACC Show Room. The bleeding-heart menu for evening consists of DJ sets by Dead Hipster Chris Baumann and Noelle Huser of No, and party pictures by Abi Baumman, the longtime Dead Hipster photographer.

Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 7:30 p.m. All ages welcome, $10 cover.

Wood Brothers at the Wilma

(Saturday, March 5)

Chris Wood, of Medeski, Martin and Wood, and his brother, Oliver Wood, and Jano Rix bring the family band and its free-form way with American roots music to the Wilma. Their opener is Katie Pruitt.

Tickets are $29-$36, available at logjampresents.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8.

Symphony’s ‘Our American Voices’

(Saturday-Sunday, March 5-6)

The Missoula Symphony Orchestra will span time periods in surveying the many voices of American composers. Samuel Barber, one of the most popular of all time, is represented by his Violin Concerto No. 1, with guest soloist Yesong Sophie Lee. William Grant Still, a pioneering Black American composer, wrote the Masterworks selection, his Symphony No. 1, also known as the “Afro-American Symphony.” A contemporary composer, Jessie Montgomery, wrote “Strum,” a string-oriented piece in which she references folk music.

The concert times are on Saturday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 6, at 3 p.m. They take place in the Dennison Theatre at the University of Montana. A streaming option is available for home viewing. Go to missoulasymphony.org or call 406-721-3194 for tickets. Masks are recommended.

Straight No Chaser

(Tuesday, March 8)

The nine-member a cappella group is finally having its long performance on the University of Montana campus, on the heels of its COVID-era holiday album, “Social Christmasing.”

The show’s at the Dennison Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $33.50-$53.50 plus fees at griztix.com.

Organ recital spotlights women composers

(Tuesday, March 8)

UM music professor Nancy Cooper has lined out a program in honor of International Women’s Day.

The organist will perform unpublished works by German Baroque composer Wilhelmine von Bayreuth and early 20th-century French composer Yvonne Desportes. You’ll also hear selections by Black composer Florence Price, and 19th-century British composer Elizabeth Stirling, French composer Cécile Chaminade, and a contemporary work by British composer Cecilia McDowall.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall. Tickets are available at Griztix.com under the “pick what you pay” program.

