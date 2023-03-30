Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

Musicians’ group fundraiser

(Friday, March 31)

The Montana Area Music Association is hosting its first fundraiser gala, titled “Evening in Missoula.”

The association organizes regular songwriter circles and puts on workshops during its MAMA Academy. They’ll also be inducting members into their Montana Music Hall of Fame who’ve made their mark on music in the state, including songwriter Jack Gladstone, trombonist MJ Williams, recently retired Arts Missoula chief Tom Bensen, Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament, undefinable performer Reggie Watts, and more.

Go to zootownarts.org for tickets for more information.

ZACC Mini Show Benefit

(Saturday, April 1)

The ZACC is holding its annual Mini Show benefit auction this Saturday at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

While it originally was called the “Mini Show” to keep sizes and prices small, it now boasts artwork in varied sizes and mediums, from artists around the state in all ages. More than 70 pieces are up for grabs, with proceeds going toward the nonprofit’s music, art and community offerings.

The auction is Saturday, April 1, in the Missoula County Fairgrounds. To scout for available tickets, head to zootownarts.org.

Odyssey of the Stars

(Saturday, April 1)

The University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance’s annual fundraiser spotlights an alumnus, along with providing the chance for students to show their skills, too.

This year, they’re recognizing the career of Curt Olds. According to UM’s website, the Butte native came to Missoula for a degree in vocal performance before setting out to pursue his career, notching off venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Lincoln Center and more. His resume includes opera and musicals. He also started a company, Black Tie Broadway. Locally, that group has worked with the Missoula Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets are $30 at griztix.com, check in advance. It’s Saturday, April 1, in the Montana Theater in the PARTV Center.

Bicycle Bazaar then live music

(Saturday, April 1)

Free Cycles is hosting a “flea-market style” cycling event on Saturday.

Titles “Better Believe It” as it is on April 1, you can buy bikes from the nonprofit’s selection, including ones marked down by over half, or pick one up from vendors, according to a news release. There will be free helmets, free bikes for kids under 10 and other resources. It runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Then at 7 p.m., you can pedal back to see the Skurfs and Off in the Woods. Cover is $10.

‘Bridges of Madison County’ redux (sold out)

(Sunday, April 2)

Missoula Community Theatre has booked a set of final performances for “Bridges of Madison County” after canceling the previously scheduled closing run last weekend due to illness.

The musical was written by Marsha Norman with a score by Jason Robert Brown. Andy Meyers, a Missoula theater regular, is in the director’s chair.

The performances are set for at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2. They are sold out.

Violinist in Kalispell

(Saturday, April 8)

Midori Goto, a violin virtuoso and Kennedy Center honoree, is coming to the Flathead to perform with the Glacier Symphony Orchestra.

She'll perform Schumann's Violin Concerto; the symphony will play Romantic-era works by Respighi.

In 2021, she received a lifetime artistic achievement award from the Kennedy Center and is a UN Messenger of Peace.

According to the Kennedy Center site, she "explores and builds connections between music and the human experience and breaks with traditional boundaries which makes her one of the most outstanding violinists of our time."

The show is at McClaren College in the Wachholz College Center at Flathead Valley Community College. It starts at 7:30 p.m. Go to galciersymphony.org.