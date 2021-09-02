Things to do: Peace sign unveiling, Maclean memoir, GermanFest

A quick guide to some upcoming events around Missoula in the coming week.

Peace sign unveiling

(Friday, Sept. 3)

Twenty years after it was removed from the hillside north of Missoula, the iconic peace sign has been reassembled in its new home behind the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center.

The sign, a defunct microwave transmitter tower, was painted repeatedly over the years by activists, and a succession of telecommunications companies would paint back over it. The cycle repeated itself until 2001, when Qwest Communications removed it and gave locals a day's notice that they could pick up the nine panels, each 8 feet tall, before they went to the dump.

Volunteers held on to the pieces, often in their own backyards, and sometimes passing them along when they needed to move. In the meantime, efforts to find a new location eventually led to the Peace Center’s back alley, where it would be viewable as public art but not a constantly visible sign to those who objected to its message, such as Vietnam veterans who felt it symbolized those who blamed them for the war.